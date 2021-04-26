Patrick C. McClurkin is recognized by Continental Who’s Who

CHICAGO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick C. McClurkin is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his professional excellence in the field of Law and his outstanding leadership at The Law Offices of Patrick C. McClurkin.

Attorney Patrick C. McClurkin, Chicago-born, has garnered 35 years of valuable knowledge and professional experience in his field. He takes pride in understanding what it is like to need comprehensive legal protection and guidance through your most challenging legal battles. Utilizing his knowledge, talents, and skills, Mr. McClurkin is devoted to helping you with all of your legal needs, such as Personal Injury, Malpractice, Landlord/tenant disputes, DUI, and Wills & Estates.

In his current capacity, Mr. McClurkin is a senior co-attorney at his firm, Law Offices of Patrick C. McClurkin. At the firm, Mr. McClurkin has garnered a reputation as a people person who relates to his client's issues and concerns. He handles cases involving nursing home abuses, evictions, and real estate litigation. He strives to always be available for his clients and educate them on their rights to counsel before their litigation begins. In looking to the future, he hopes to mentor the next generation so that he can reinforce that "there is nothing you can't accomplish if you put your mind to the task."

In light of his academic achievements, Mr. McClurkin obtained his Bachelor of Science degree at Tennessee State University. Then he went on to earn his Juris Doctorate at Howard University School of Law in 1973, followed by a Master of City Planning degree at the Harvard Graduate School of Design in 1974.

An active member of the legal community, Mr. McClurkin maintains memberships with the American Bar Association, the Cook County Bar Association, the ACLU, and the National Trial Lawyers Organizations. He is also a member of the Chicago Better Business Bureau. As a testament to his professional excellence, Mr. McClurkin was listed among the Top Attorneys of North America for 2020-2021. He was also honored by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys in 2018.

In his spare time, Mr. McClurkin enjoys playing poker, basketball, and reading thriller novels. He serves as a member of the Stone Creek Homeowners Association in his community.

Mr. McClurkin dedicates this honorable recognition with special thanks to his law partner Attorney David Kadzai.

