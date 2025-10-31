PATRICK CARROLL INVESTS IN YOUTH WELL-BEING WITH MAJOR FIVE-YEAR COMMITMENT TO BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF GREATER TAMPA BAY

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and philanthropist Patrick Carroll has announced a substantial five-year commitment to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay, reinforcing the organization's Health & Wellness Program, which supports youth mental health, physical fitness, nutrition, and overall emotional well-being for thousands of children and teens.

Carroll's latest contribution extends a longstanding partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs, where he has served as Title Sponsor of the Annual Great Futures Breakfast and previously donated more than $1 million in sneakers through his Kickz for Kids, a national program aimed at inspiring confidence and healthy lifestyles among youth.

"Supporting youth mental health and physical wellness isn't just charity but an investment in the next generation of leaders," said Carroll. "The Clubs provide a foundation of structure, mentorship, and belonging that changes lives. My goal is to help make that foundation stronger and sustainable for years to come."

The new multi-year gift will fund mental health resources, staff training, fitness programs, and nutrition initiatives, ensuring that the Clubs can continue providing holistic support for youth development across the Tampa Bay region.

"Patrick's dedication has elevated what's possible for our Clubs and the youth we serve," said Freddy Williams, President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay. "His vision and generosity are empowering the next generation to thrive in classrooms, in careers, and in life."

The partnership reflects Carroll's broader philanthropic focus on youth empowerment and mental wellness, aligning with his belief that building healthy, confident children is the best investment a community can make.

For media inquiries, please contact Cassandra Thomas at ([email protected]).

About Patrick Carroll

Patrick Carroll is a real estate entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist recognized for building one of the nation's leading multifamily investment firms. Through The Carroll Family Foundation, he supports education, health, and youth empowerment initiatives nationwide. His Kickz for Kids campaign has donated over $1 million in sneakers to children in need across the U.S.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay is one of the largest youth-serving organizations in Florida, providing safe, inclusive spaces and life-changing programs for thousands of kids and teens across Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas Counties. With more than 60 locations, the organization serves over 24,000 youth annually through academic support, leadership development, workforce readiness, mental wellness, and enrichment programs. Learn more at www.bgctampa.org.

Contact: Cassandra Thomas

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay [email protected]

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay