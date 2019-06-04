Patrick Coyle Appointed Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Eisai Inc.

Mr. Coyle is a seasoned financial professional who has more than two decades of experience in financial planning and analysis, operations and strategy development from his tenure at several prominent healthcare companies. Before joining Eisai, he served as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis at INSMED Inc. Previously, he held positions of increasing responsibility in the Finance departments at Novartis, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Sun Chemical and Computer Horizons Corporation.

"Patrick joins Eisai at an extraordinary time in our company's evolution as we deepen our commitment and investments in oncology and neurology," said Shaji Procida, President and Chief Operating Officer at Eisai Inc. "As part of our executive team, his diverse financial background, strategic vision and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue our relentless efforts to ensure we are breaking through to find innovative solutions and medicines to maximize the potential benefits for more patients."

Mr. Coyle earned both a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Business Management and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and Accounting from The School of Business at Montclair State University in New Jersey. He completed the Finance Leadership Program at Harvard Business School in 2017.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families, and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With over 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites, and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.



Furthermore, we invest and participate in several partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.



For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.

