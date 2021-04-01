Patrick D. Pilch Joins Ankura as a Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura"), a global provider of a broad range of consulting services, today announced that Patrick D. Pilch has joined the company as a Senior Managing Director. Based in New York, Mr. Pilch brings to his new position more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including in the areas of performance improvement, strategic planning, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, physician and creditor advisory, governance, expert testimony and debt restructuring.

"In today's highly dynamic healthcare environment, Patrick's deep understanding of the financial and operational challenges facing the healthcare industry will have an immediate and positive impact on our turnaround and restructuring advisory offerings," said Philip J. Gund, Senior Managing Director. "With significant industry knowledge and experience, Patrick is an excellent addition to Ankura's team of talented healthcare professionals. He epitomizes our culture at Ankura, which is based upon working together to always bring our best resources to our clients."

As an industry veteran, Mr. Pilch provides strategic and financial advice to healthcare clients across a myriad of situations, including turnaround and restructuring, management transition and expert testimony. Most recently, he served as a national healthcare advisory practice leader for a global consulting firm, where he co-founded and co-led the firm's Healthcare Excellence and Innovation Center.

Mr. Pilch has served in significant roles as chief financial officer, chief operating officer and board advisor to healthcare companies undergoing restructurings. He led a team, as part of the $8 billion New York State Delivery System Reform Incentive Program, to improve quality of care for Medicaid populations and lower the cost of care through coordination among previously unaffiliated providers. He formerly served as a board advisor of Senior Care Centers, the largest post-acute care provider in Texas with $1 billion in revenue during its restructuring, and served as an advisor to a healthcare real estate investment trust in its $1 billion acquisition of a hospital, skilled nursing facility and long-term care assets. Mr. Pilch is certified public accountant and licensed investment banker (FINRA Series 79).

"Joining Ankura provides an exciting opportunity for me to work alongside not only the best and the brightest in the industry, but also people truly committed to client success," said Mr. Pilch. "As our clients continue to face increasingly complex issues in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, I look forward to working collaboratively with my talented colleagues to help our clients achieve success in this challenging environment."

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura") is a global provider of a broad range of consulting services in the areas of disputes and economics, data and technology, risk, forensics and compliance, turnaround and restructuring, strategy and performance, and transactions and operations advisory. We help clients create, protect, and recover value. Ankura has over 1,500 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

SOURCE Ankura

Related Links

http://www.ankura.com

