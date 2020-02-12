Patrick Dempsey To Be Honorary Captain For USA Cycling Gearing Up For The Summer Olympics 2020

"It is an absolute honor to share the love of this sport with actor and cycling enthusiast Patrick Dempsey," said Bouker Pool, Chief Commercial Office of USA Cycling. "We are coming back to the Olympics stronger than ever, and we are hopeful to celebrate several triumphs and victories with him cheering on the team."

"I have been a passionate cyclist for years now and this is a once in a life opportunity, one I could not pass up," said newly appointed honorary captain, Dempsey. "Cycling is not just a sport, it is a lifestyle and it is important to bring awareness to the world. I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to play a small part in USA Cycling and look forward to encouraging the team as they prepare for the games in Tokyo."

USA Cycling has a long history of providing race opportunities to riders ranging from beginners to Olympians. The organization hosts 18 National Championships annually for riders of all ages and disciplines, while fielding a strong Team USA built of riders who compete and win across the world. USA Cycling's athletes won five medals at the 2016 Rio Games, including two gold – women's road cycling (Kristin Armstrong) and men's BMX (Connor Fields) – and are on track for even greater success at the 2020 Games. With a roster which includes the world's best male and female riders in BMX Freestyle, the 2019 Women's World Cup Mountain Bike Champion, the 2019 Women's Time Trial World Champion, and a women's track team with a history of multiple Olympic medals, 2020 promises to be a record medal sweep for American cycling.

