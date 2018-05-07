Patrick Donahoe, Former U.S. Postmaster General, to join SG360° Board of Directors

WHEELING, Ill., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SG360°, an industry-leading print and direct marketing solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Patrick R. Donahoe, former Chief Executive Officer and Postmaster General of the United States, to its Board of Directors.

"Patrick is a strong leader whose expertise in postal optimization and logistics will shape our view on investments in new capabilities," said Mary Lee Schneider, president and CEO of SG360°. "We are excited to have Pat's experience on the Board as we bring new postal optimization strategies and benefits to our customers."

"This is a unique time for direct marketing and print communications, and SG360° has proven to be a true innovator," said Donahoe. "Direct mail plays a central role in omnichannel marketing strategies. I look forward to working with Mary Lee and the Board to deliver new solutions to the market."

Since beginning his career as a Postal Service clerk, Donahoe has held positions of increasing responsibility within the organization. As the Postal Service's chief operating officer, he was instrumental in achieving record levels ... of service, improving the workplace environment and reaching six straight years of productivity gains. He served as CEO and Postmaster General from 2010 to 2015.

Donahoe currently serves on the Strategic Advisory Board at Seegrid Corporation, and has previously been a member of the Board of Governors of the United States Postal Service. He earned a B.S. in economics from University of Pittsburgh and M.S. as a Sloan Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

SG360° is an industry-leading printing and direct marketing services provider that offers multichannel marketing solutions. Its services range from research and strategy to concept and execution and includes multichannel marketing, direct mail, data analytics, and fulfillment, among other services. Headquartered in Wheeling, Ill., it is owned by private equity firm ICV Partners, a certified MBE. Besides Wheeling, it has locations elsewhere in Illinois and also in California, Florida, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. More information is available at www.sg360.com.

