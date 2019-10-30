Patrick Donnelly Joins People's United Bank's Nonprofit Specialty Finance Group as Senior Vice President

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Bank, N.A. (NASDAQ: PBCT), today announced that Patrick Donnelly has been appointed Senior Vice President, Nonprofit Banking. Donnelly will be based at the Bank's 250 Park Avenue, New York City location, and be responsible for strategy development, sales and relationship management covering New York, New Jersey and the Philadelphia metro-area.

Donnelly joins People's United Bank from Citizens Bank, where he led a team responsible for driving new business focused on healthcare, education and not-for-profit organizations. Prior to that, Donnelly held various roles at Commerce Bank and Allied Irish Bank, managing portfolios of mid to large-size nonprofit organizations.

"We are pleased to welcome Patrick to the Nonprofit Banking Group at People's United Bank," said Bruce Figueroa, SVP, Head of Nonprofit Banking, People's United Bank. "He brings more than 25 years' experience in corporate and specialty financing, and we look forward to leveraging his diverse industry knowledge, relationship-based approach to service and ability to structure unique solutions to meet the needs of our clients."

"I'm thrilled to join People's United and look forward to collaborating with a forward-thinking team of colleagues who are dedicated to guiding clients through the ever-changing landscape, and positioning them for long-term growth," said Donnelly.

The Nonprofit Banking Group at People's United Bank is committed to serving the financial needs of nonprofit institutions and organizations, and offers a full array of banking services and financial solutions designed to support a nonprofit's unique mission. The Group's dedicated team of experts offers a combined 125 years of nonprofit banking experience and a one-stop solution for our nonprofit clients.

About People's United Bank

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with $52 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

