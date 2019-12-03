Patrick George Joins The Drive Media

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drive Media Inc., a fast-growing network of publications covering the automotive industry, defense, technology and more, has appointed Patrick George as its Editorial Director.

A veteran of both digital and print journalism, Mr. George most recently served as Editor-in-chief of the influential automotive news and opinion website, Jalopnik. During his tenure he oversaw a threefold increase in Jalopnik's audience, led the site to a 2018 New York Press Club Award, and produced the site's travel TV show, Car vs. America.

As Editorial Director, Mr. George will oversee news coverage and audience development across The Drive Media's digital properties as the company undertakes an aggressive growth strategy for 2020. He will report to founding team member and Chief Content Officer Mike Spinelli.

"Big things are happening at The Drive Media," Mr. George said. "I'm thrilled to work with this team as it continues to build unique publications aimed at a new generation of car enthusiasts."

Mr. George added: "With incisive journalism, a focus on building community and an independent voice, we're going to aggressively cover the future of how we get around."

"Patrick has built an impressive reputation as a visionary and growth leader in automotive journalism. We are thrilled to be bringing him on to lead the editorial direction of The Drive," said Greg Barlow, CEO of the Drive Media Inc.

About The Drive Media

The Drive was launched in 2015 as part of the digital evolution of /DRIVE, a popular YouTube channel featuring leading industry figures Chris Harris, Mike Spinelli, and Alex Roy, to create a platform with a smart, feature-heavy approach to digital media. The Drive has earned reader accolades and major advertisers such as Volvo, eBay Motors, Dodge, Jaguar, and Lexus.

Among its editorial verticals is The War Zone, a powerful defense site run by Tyler Rogoway, who is among the military sector's most influential voices. The War Zone's singular analysis of breaking defense news, as well as its deep insider view of developing military technology, has made it an authority in the category.

In late 2018 The Drive was acquired by Flash Equity. Since the acquisition it has continued to grow its audience, expand its content offerings and acquire other auto and transport focused media properties including Car Bibles which was acquired in August of 2019.

About Flash Equity

Flash Equity is a principal investment firm dedicated to building a portfolio of growing, cash-flow positive, transformative online media brands. Flash Equity management team has extensive experience in the intersection of technology and media, as private investors and operators, and seeks to make long-term investments across the digital media landscape. Flash Equity is based in New York and has offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

SOURCE Flash Equity

Related Links

http://www.flashequity.com

