Patrick Industries, Inc. Debuts First-of-its-Kind Digital Design Studio for RV, Marine, and Powersports Industries

ELKHART, Ind., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) ("Patrick" or the "Company"), a leading component solutions provider for the Outdoor Enthusiast and Housing markets, today announced the public debut of The Experience, a collaborative digital design studio that empowers customers to bring ideas to life in real time, prototype at full scale, and make faster, more efficient decisions across the markets they serve.

Key Highlights:

Attendees sit as they take part in The Experience.

50' x 14' LED Screen with 1.2mm Pixel Pitch

Accelerates Design Cycles

Reduces Costs by Minimizing Physical Prototyping

Full-Scale Modeling

Real-Time Visualization

Video Presentation

Set within The Studio, Patrick's Design Center and Showroom in Elkhart, Indiana, The Experience creates a collaborative design environment where the team works directly with OEMs and other customers in the RV, Marine, Powersports, and Housing markets to take products from concept to completion more efficiently than traditional design processes. The Experience brings product innovations to life at full scale through real-time visualization, reducing prototype costs, accelerating timelines, and enabling sharper decision-making from the earliest stages of development.

"The Experience reflects our commitment to enhancing customer service, value, and our partnership through innovation and forward-thinking excellence," said Andy Nemeth, Chief Executive Officer. "This immersive and collaborative environment represents an exciting advancement in how we showcase Patrick's products and capabilities, including new product development and our growing suite of full solutions, while strengthening our position as a differentiated partner."

At the heart of The Experience is a 50-by-14-foot LED industry leading virtual reality screen, designed and installed by Patrick's own Progressive Group, one of its independent brands. This display was strategically built to showcase full-size RVs, boats, side-by-sides, and other products within the Outdoor Enthusiast and Housing markets at true 1:1 scale with ultra-high resolution and precise color accuracy. Designers and customers can instantly adjust materials, colors, finishes, floorplans, and lighting, then capture high-quality renders, cutaways, and 360-degree walkthroughs in real time, enabling faster decision-making and improving time to market.

The Experience also marks the debut of Patrick's Digital Twin process. Patrick's design team digitally scans physical materials and products, capturing texture, finish, color, and dimension, and transforms them into highly accurate three-dimensional virtual replicas that behave exactly like their real-world counterparts. The result is a digital environment where every surface, material, and product delivers the same precision customers expect from the manufacturing floor.

Jeff Rodino, President, said, "We recognize that our industries are evolving beyond traditional design methods and we have set out to create a smarter, more efficient and cost-effective way to develop and design for today's customer. Patrick is proud to be an industry leader in offering this collaborative, digital-first space where creativity, speed, and precision converge to enhance the value we can deliver to our customers."

About Patrick Industries, Inc.

Patrick (NASDAQ: PATK) is a leading component solutions provider serving original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers in the RV, Marine, Powersports and Housing markets. Since 1959, Patrick has empowered manufacturers and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve next-level recreation experiences. Our customer-focused approach brings together design, manufacturing, distribution, and transportation in a full solutions model that defines us as a trusted partner. Patrick is home to more than 85 leading brands, all united by a commitment to quality, customer service, and innovation. Headquartered in Elkhart, IN, Patrick employs more than 10,000 skilled team members throughout the United States. For more information on Patrick, our brands, and products, please visit www.patrickind.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements related to future results, our intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any projections of financial performance or statements concerning expectations as to future developments should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results or developments will, in fact, occur. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will be realized or that actual results will not be significantly different from that set forth in such forward-looking statement. Information about certain risks that could affect our business and cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's Forms 10-Q for subsequent quarterly periods, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date on which it is made.

SOURCE Patrick Industries, Inc.