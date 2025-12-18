Patrick Industries, Inc. Expands Marine Market Presence Through the Completion of Two Acquisitions

ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) ("Patrick" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the acquisitions of Quality Engineered Services ("QES") and Egis Group, LLC ("Egis"). QES, located in Syracuse, Indiana, manufactures wire harnesses and electrical systems for the marine and RV industries. Egis, based in Bellingham, Washington, develops engineered electrical components and system-level solutions for marine and specialty vehicle applications, offering leading products such as terminal blocks, battery fuses, circuit breakers, flex relays, and power distribution modules.

Combined revenue for QES and Egis on a trailing 12-month basis through November 2025 was approximately $39 million.

"We are proud to welcome the QES and Egis teams to Patrick," said Andy Nemeth, Chief Executive Officer of Patrick. "These organizations have cultivated strong, customer-first cultures and have a long-standing focus on quality, service, reliability, and innovation. We look forward to collaborating with the teams, leveraging their deep entrepreneurial spirit and strong engineering leadership to deliver increased value for our customers and shareholders."

Jake Petkovich, President – Marine, commented, "These acquisitions further advance Patrick's long-term strategy to develop an innovative and custom suite of component solutions for OEMs in the Outdoor Enthusiast space and the aftermarket, while expanding our capabilities across wiring, engineered electrical components, and system-level integration. Further, QES is strategically located near several major pontoon and RV OEMs, and Egis expands the breadth and depth of Patrick's engineering talent and capabilities. Together with the scale and focus in our existing businesses, both businesses enable us to deliver a more complete end-to-end solution and a deeper level of service for our customers."

Consistent with the Company's other acquisitions, QES and Egis will continue to operate under their existing brand names and within their current facilities.

About Patrick Industries, Inc.

Patrick (NASDAQ: PATK) is a leading component solutions provider serving the RV, Marine, Powersports and Housing markets. Since 1959, Patrick has empowered manufacturers and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve next-level recreation experiences. Our customer-focused approach brings together design, manufacturing, distribution, and transportation in a full solutions model that defines us as a trusted partner. Patrick is home to more than 85 leading brands, all united by a commitment to quality, customer service, and innovation. Headquartered in Elkhart, IN, Patrick employs approximately 10,000 skilled team members throughout the United States. For more information on Patrick, our brands, and products, please visit www.patrickind.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements related to future results, our intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any projections of financial performance or statements concerning expectations as to future developments should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results or developments will, in fact, occur. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will be realized or that actual results will not be significantly different from that set forth in such forward-looking statement. Information about certain risks that could affect our business and cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's Forms 10-Q for subsequent quarterly periods, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date on which it is made.

SOURCE Patrick Industries, Inc.