Patrick Industries, Inc. Publishes 2023 Sustainability & Responsibility Report

News provided by

Patrick Industries, Inc.

18 Dec, 2023, 16:00 ET

ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) ("Patrick" or the "Company"), a leading component solutions provider for the Outdoor Enthusiast and Housing markets, today announced the publication of its 2023 Sustainability & Responsibility Report.

"Sustainability is a commitment to future generations, and at Patrick, we are striving to achieve a vision that encompasses the wellbeing of our people, the conservation of our resources, and the health of our business," said Andy Nemeth, Chief Executive Officer. "As we share our progress in this year's report, we highlight how our collective efforts are laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and responsible future—one that empowers people to make a positive difference across our Company, our customer relationships, and our communities."

The Report includes the following highlights:

  • Patrick's responsible use and management of materials and energy, including recycling, reclamation, and reuse, and highlights from business units dedicated to driving sustainability in their products and processes;
  • Expanded data collection to include ten additional business units from our Housing pillar as well as adding distribution and transportation business units, in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics, while also ensuring data is 100% auditable;
  • Integrated robust safety protocols achieving a 36% reduction in Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR), with 42% of business units achieving zero recordables in 2023;
  • Reinforced our commitment to serve and uplift our communities while making a meaningful impact on thousands of lives through support and partnership with organizations such as Care Camps, LOGAN Community Resources, Habitat for Humanity, and many other national, state, and local programs;
  • Increased investment in the professional and personal growth of our team members, delivering over 6,700 hours of leadership and development training; and
  • Achieved substantial progress in the Company's digital transformation, integrating a range of advanced technologies that empower collaboration, connection, and efficient resource management.

To access the 2023 Sustainability & Responsibility Report, please visit https://patrickind.com/ESG.

About Patrick Industries, Inc.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) is a leading component solutions provider for the RV, Marine and Housing markets. Founded in 1959, Patrick is based in Elkhart, Indiana, employing approximately 10,000 team members throughout the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements related to future results, our intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any projections of financial performance or statements concerning expectations as to future developments should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results or developments will, in fact, occur. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will be realized or that actual results will not be significantly different from that set forth in such forward-looking statement. Information about certain risks that could affect our business and cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's Forms 10-Q for subsequent quarterly periods, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date on which it is made.

SOURCE Patrick Industries, Inc.

Also from this source

Patrick Industries to Participate in Upcoming 2023 Truist Conference

Patrick Industries to Participate in Upcoming 2023 Truist Conference

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) ("Patrick" or the "Company"), a leading component solutions provider for the Outdoor Enthusiast and Housing...
Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increase to Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increase to Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) today announced that on November 15, 2023, its Board of Directors (the "Board") approved an increase in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.