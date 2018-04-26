Patrick Industries, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2018 increased $206.4 million or 60%, to $551.8 million from $345.4 million in the same quarter of 2017. The increase was attributable to industry growth, acquisitions, geographic expansion efforts, and market share gains. The Company's revenues from the RV industry, which represented 69% of first quarter 2018 sales, increased 53% as industry wholesale unit shipments increased approximately 13% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year. Revenues from the marine industry represented 8% of the Company's first quarter 2018 sales and more than tripled over the first quarter of 2017. Revenues from the MH industry, which represented 11% of first quarter 2018 sales, increased 43% compared to the prior year period with an estimated increase in MH wholesale unit shipments of approximately 10% from the first quarter of 2017. Revenues from the industrial market, which is tied primarily to residential housing, commercial construction, and institutional furniture spending, increased 64%. The industrial market, which accounted for 12% of the Company's first quarter 2018 sales, saw new housing starts increase approximately 8% in the quarter.

The Company's RV content per unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) for the first quarter of 2018 increased approximately 17% to $2,414 from $2,063 for the first quarter of 2017. MH content per unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) for the first quarter of 2018 increased approximately 18% to an estimated $2,375 from $2,015 for the first quarter of 2017.

For the first quarter of 2018, Patrick reported operating income of $41.8 million, an increase of 75% or $17.9 million, from $23.9 million reported in the first quarter of 2017. Net income in the first quarter of 2018 increased 72% to $30.1 million from $17.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, and net income per diluted share increased 60% to $1.20 from $0.75.

Todd Cleveland, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our first quarter results reflect the continued execution and traction of our strategic and operational initiatives, coupled with the ongoing momentum in our primary markets. The investments we have made in production efficiency improvements, targeted geographic and product expansions, employee talent and retention initiatives, and strategic acquisitions in our core markets, are all generating the expected returns based on our model. During the first quarter, we completed four acquisitions - Metal Moulding and Aluminum Metals in February 2018, and Indiana Marine Products and Collins & Company in March 2018."

"Both our leisure family lifestyle markets and our housing and industrial markets are fundamentally strong with early indicators and demographic drivers pointing towards continued growth," stated Andy Nemeth, President. "Based on the most recently available data, RV and marine retail sales and new housing formations are off to a solid start for the year, and match up well with recent historical seasonal trends and demand patterns. Attendance levels and excitement generated at the early spring industry retail and trade shows support our optimism about the sustainable long-term potential in our key markets, and we are committed to putting capital to work in alignment with our disciplined capital allocation strategy to drive improved performance and shareholder value while continuing to position ourselves to be able to fully support our customers."

As part of its allocation strategy, the Company invested $117.0 million in the aggregate in the first quarter of 2018 for acquisitions, stock repurchases, and capital expenditures. In addition, as previously announced in January 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program that authorized the purchase of up to $50 million of the Company's common stock over a 24-month period. Year-to-date through April 24, 2018, the Company repurchased 720,695 shares at an average price of $57.56 per share for a total cost of $41.5 million.

"In anticipation of continued growth in 2018 and beyond in all four of our end markets, we are optimistic about the opportunities to drive our business and execute on our strategic growth plan, gain market share, expand operations in targeted regional territories, and drive shareholder value," Mr. Cleveland further stated. "We expect to continue to make targeted capital investments to support our new business initiatives and maintain our balanced approach to leveraging our operating platform, introduce new products and product line extensions, and execute on our organic and acquisition-related objectives."

Patrick Industries, Inc.

Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products serving the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, marine, kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, and other industrial markets and operates coast-to-coast through locations in 20 states and in China. Patrick's major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped profile mouldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, hardwood furniture, fiberglass bath fixtures and tile systems, thermoformed shower surrounds, specialty bath and closet building products, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wire harnesses, electrical systems components including instrument and dash panels, softwoods lumber, interior passage doors, RV painting, slotwall panels and components, aluminum fuel tanks, and CNC molds and composite parts and other products. The Company also distributes drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, appliances, cement siding, raw and processed lumber, FRP products, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other miscellaneous products.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements related to future results, our intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from either historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors. Potential factors that could impact results include: the impact of any economic downturns especially in the residential housing market, a decline in consumer confidence levels, pricing pressures due to competition, costs and availability of raw materials, the imposition of restrictions and taxes on imports of raw materials and components used in our products, information technology performance and security, the availability of commercial credit, the availability of retail and wholesale financing for residential and manufactured homes, the availability and costs of labor, inventory levels of retailers and manufacturers, the financial condition of our customers, retention and concentration of significant customers, the ability to generate cash flow or obtain financing to fund growth, future growth rates in the Company's core businesses, the seasonality and cyclicality in the industries to which our products are sold, realization and impact of efficiency improvements and cost reductions, the successful integration of acquisitions and other growth initiatives, increases in interest rates and oil and gasoline prices, adverse weather conditions impacting retail sales, our ability to remain in compliance with our credit agreement covenants, and general economic, market and political conditions. In addition, national and regional economic conditions may affect the retail sale of recreational vehicles and residential and manufactured housing. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties and factors is contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in the Company's Form 10-Qs for subsequent quarterly periods, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

















First Quarter Ended (thousands except per share data) Apr. 1, 2018

Mar. 26, 2017







NET SALES $ 551,832



$ 345,427

Cost of goods sold 454,078



287,878

GROSS PROFIT 97,754



57,549









Operating Expenses:





Warehouse and delivery 17,028



10,343

Selling, general and administrative 31,841



19,106

Amortization of intangible assets 7,127



4,185

Total operating expenses 55,996



33,634









OPERATING INCOME 41,758



23,915

Interest expense, net 4,378



2,014

Income before income taxes 37,380



21,901

Income taxes 7,312



4,434

NET INCOME $ 30,068



$ 17,467









BASIC NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE (1) $ 1.22



$ 0.76

DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE (1) $ 1.20



$ 0.75









Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic (1) 24,740



22,857

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted (1) 25,110



23,324



(1) Net income per common share and weighted average shares outstanding, on both a basic and diluted basis, for the first quarter ended March 26, 2017, reflect the impact of the three-for-two stock split paid on December 8, 2017.

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)

















As of (thousands) Apr. 1, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 71



$ 2,767

Trade receivables, net 138,685



77,784

Inventories 205,902



175,270

Prepaid expenses and other 16,039



18,132

Total current assets 360,697



273,953

Property, plant and equipment, net 129,022



118,486

Goodwill and intangible assets, net 536,976



471,511

Deferred financing costs, net 2,356



2,184

Other non-current assets 494



510

TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,029,545



$ 866,644









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 15,766



$ 15,766

Accounts payable 114,380



84,109

Accrued liabilities 49,294



36,550

Total current liabilities 179,440



136,425

Long-term debt, less current maturities, net 413,146



338,111

Deferred tax liabilities, net 15,050



13,640

Other long-term liabilities 16,131



7,783

TOTAL LIABILITIES 623,767



495,959









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 162,625



163,196

Additional paid-in-capital 25,785



8,243

Accumulated other comprehensive income 94



66

Retained earnings 217,274



199,180

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 405,778



370,685

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,029,545



$ 866,644



