Patrick Industries, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ELKHART, Ind., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK), a leading component solutions provider for the RV, marine, manufactured housing ("MH") and industrial markets today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2021.

Net sales in the second quarter of 2021 increased $596.0 million, or 141%, to $1.02 billion from $424.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase reflects continued strong performance in RV and marine as well as MH and industrial end markets. Second quarter 2020 net sales reflect the impact of COVID-19 related production shutdowns.

Operating income of $95.3 million increased $83.2 million, from $12.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Operating margin of 9.3% in the second quarter of 2021 increased 640 basis points compared to 2.9% in the same period a year ago. Second quarter 2020 operating income and operating margin reflect the impact of COVID-19 related production shutdowns.

Net income was $59.0 million compared to $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share was $2.52 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.03 for the second quarter of 2020.

"Strong trends in both retail and wholesale market conditions in all four of our primary markets contributed to our growth in the second quarter of 2021 over last year and sequentially compared to the first quarter of 2021 as leisure outdoor activities and housing and home improvement activities continued to improve," said Andy Nemeth, Chief Executive Officer. "Our team members across our platform have executed in incredibly dynamic market conditions, allowing us to maximize the capabilities of our manufacturing and distribution footprint and leverage our fixed cost structure. Additionally, we continued the strategic expansion of our product portfolio in the quarter through our acquisition of Alpha Systems with its suite of RV, marine, and MH solutions and the further extension of our growing marine footprint through our acquisition of SeaDek and its industry-leading branded solutions and products."

Jeff Rodino, President, said, "The imbalance of low dealer inventory levels in each of our end markets against strong retail demand has further pushed out the start of the channel restocking cycle. We continue to focus on meeting the needs of our customers and aligning our culture for the long-term as we evaluate the many opportunities in front of us to further drive growth and value both strategically and organically. Industry-wide material supply chain challenges have continued, and we have been impressed by the creativity, flexibility, and innovative thought process of our customers and team members as they continue to work in partnership to address these challenges."

Second Quarter 2021 Revenue by Market Sector

(compared to Second Quarter 2020 unless otherwise noted)

RV (58% of Revenue)

Revenue of $595.4 million increased 192% while wholesale RV industry unit shipments increased 101%

increased 192% while wholesale RV industry unit shipments increased 101% Content per wholesale RV unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 15% to $3,543

Marine (16% of Revenue)

Revenue of $166.5 million increased 182% while estimated wholesale powerboat industry unit shipments increased 26%

increased 182% while estimated wholesale powerboat industry unit shipments increased 26% Estimated content per wholesale powerboat unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 60% to $2,841

MH (14% of Revenue)

Revenue of $139.1 million increased 54% while estimated wholesale MH industry unit shipments increased 30%

increased 54% while estimated wholesale MH industry unit shipments increased 30% Estimated content per wholesale MH unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 7% to $4,806

Industrial (12% of Revenue)

Revenue of $119.0 million increased 69% while housing starts increased 43%

"As we continue to capitalize on the strengths of our leisure lifestyle and housing and industrial markets, we have also been reinvesting in our infrastructure, including software, automation, innovation, human capital, and expansion initiatives to position Patrick and our culture for the long term in anticipation of continued expected strong future demand," said Mr. Nemeth.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2021 was $28.4 million, compared to $26.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting our strong operating performance as well as continued strategic and proactive investment in inventory and the growth of accounts receivable in line with growth in revenue. Business acquisitions in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $238.9 million, including the previously announced acquisitions of Hyperform Inc., which operates under the SeaDek brand name in the marine OEM market and aftermarket, and Alpha Systems, a leading manufacturer for the RV, marine, and MH markets. Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $12.1 million, compared to $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, as initiatives to automate and increase production capacity continue.

In alignment with our capital allocation strategy, we returned $28.2 million to shareholders in the second quarter of 2021, including $21.6 million through the opportunistic repurchase of 260,000 shares and $6.6 million of dividends.

Our net debt at the end of the quarter was approximately $1.05 billion, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 2.3x (as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement). Available liquidity, comprised of borrowing availability under our credit facility and cash on hand, was approximately $468 million. During the quarter we issued $350 million of 4.75% senior notes due 2029, increased the capacity of our senior secured credit facility to $700 million and extended the maturity of the credit facility to April 2026.

Business Outlook and Summary

"Historically lean dealer inventories, strong retail demand, and substantial OEM and builder backlogs continue to position our end markets for growth into the second half of 2021 and through 2022," said Mr. Nemeth. "Our proactive investments in systems, infrastructure, and our people, in combination with our liquidity and disciplined capital allocation strategy, are expected to continue to enhance and reinforce our solid operating model and foundation."

Conference Call Webcast

About Patrick Industries, Inc.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) is a leading component solutions provider for the RV, marine, manufactured housing and various industrial markets – including single and multi-family housing, hospitality, institutional and commercial markets. Founded in 1959, Patrick is based in Elkhart, Indiana, with over 10,000 employees and 160 businesses across the United States.

Use of Financial Metrics

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also provides financial metrics, such as net leverage ratio, content per unit, net debt and available liquidity, which we believe are important measures of the Company's business performance. These metrics should not be considered alternatives to U.S. GAAP. Our computations of net leverage ratio, content per unit, net debt and available liquidity may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. We calculate net debt by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from the gross value of debt outstanding. RV wholesale unit shipments are provided by the RV Industry Association. Marine wholesale unit shipments are provided by the National Marine Manufacturers Association. MH wholesale unit shipments are provided by the Manufactured Housing Institute. Housing starts are provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements related to future results, our intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from either historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors. Potential factors that could impact results include: the impact of the continuing financial and operational uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the overall economy, our sales, customers, operations, team members, suppliers, and the countries where we have operations or from which we source products and raw materials, such as China; adverse economic and business conditions, including cyclicality and seasonality in the industries we sell our products; the deterioration of the financial condition of our customers or suppliers; the ability to adjust our production schedules up or down quickly in response to rapid changes in demand; the loss of a significant customer; changes in consumer preferences; pricing pressures due to competition; conditions in the credit market limiting the ability of consumers and wholesale customers to obtain retail and wholesale financing for RVs, manufactured homes, and marine products; the imposition of restrictions and taxes on imports of raw materials and components used in our products; information technology performance and security; any increased cost or limited availability of certain raw materials; the impact of governmental and environmental regulations, and our inability to comply with them; our level of indebtedness; the ability to remain in compliance with our credit agreement covenants; the availability and costs of labor and production facilities and the impact of labor shortages; inventory levels of retailers and manufacturers; the ability to generate cash flow or obtain financing to fund growth; future growth rates in the Company's core businesses; realization and impact of efficiency improvements and cost reductions; the successful integration of acquisitions and other growth initiatives; increases in interest rates and oil and gasoline prices; the ability to retain key executive and management personnel; the disruption of business resulting from natural disasters or other unforeseen events, and adverse weather conditions impacting retail sales.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will be realized or that actual results will not be significantly different from that set forth in such forward-looking statement. Information about certain risks that could affect our business and cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in the Company's Forms 10-Q for subsequent quarterly periods, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date on which it is made.

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

































Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended (thousands except per share data) June 27, 2021

June 28, 2020

June 27, 2021

June 28, 2020















NET SALES $ 1,019,953



$ 424,045



$ 1,870,436



$ 1,013,277

Cost of goods sold 815,476



350,324



1,504,427



830,075

GROSS PROFIT 204,477



73,721



366,009



183,202

















Operating Expenses:













Warehouse and delivery 34,815



20,209



64,728



44,941

Selling, general and administrative 60,365



31,628



111,597



67,497

Amortization of intangible assets 14,031



9,778



25,937



19,379

Total operating expenses 109,211



61,615



202,262



131,817

















OPERATING INCOME 95,266



12,106



163,747



51,385

Interest expense, net 14,580



10,821



25,759



21,313

Income before income taxes 80,686



1,285



137,988



30,072

Income taxes 21,701



571



31,490



8,171

NET INCOME $ 58,985



$ 714



$ 106,498



$ 21,901

















BASIC NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $ 2.57



$ 0.03



$ 4.66



$ 0.96

DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $ 2.52



$ 0.03



$ 4.56



$ 0.95

















Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 22,948



22,667



22,844



22,840

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 23,435



22,932



23,360



23,098



PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)

















As of (thousands) June 27, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,402



$ 44,767

Trade receivables, net 264,296



132,505

Inventories 406,235



312,809

Prepaid expenses and other 34,691



37,982

Total current assets 763,624



528,063

Property, plant and equipment, net 298,022



251,493

Operating lease right-of-use assets 139,576



117,816

Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,016,825



852,076

Other non-current assets 6,660



3,987

TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,224,707



$ 1,753,435









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 7,500



$ 7,500

Current operating lease liabilities 35,951



30,901

Accounts payable 164,646



105,786

Accrued liabilities 120,695



83,202

Total current liabilities 328,792



227,389

Long-term debt, less current maturities, net 1,076,950



810,907

Long-term operating lease liabilities 105,318



88,175

Deferred tax liabilities, net 48,734



39,516

Other long-term liabilities 21,642



28,007

TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,581,436



1,193,994









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 191,131



180,892

Additional paid-in-capital 24,387



24,387

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,129)



(6,052)

Treasury stock (21,550)



—

Retained earnings 453,432



360,214

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 643,271



559,441

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,224,707



$ 1,753,435



PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)











Six Months Ended (thousands) June 27,

June 28,

2021

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 106,498



$ 21,901

Depreciation and amortization 48,715



34,689

Stock-based compensation expense 10,336



6,347

Amortization of convertible notes debt discount 3,643



3,505

Other adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 10,426



(4,330)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses (100,873)



(22,740)

Net cash provided by operating activities 78,745



39,372

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures (26,345)



(11,305)

Business acquisitions and other investing activities (254,548)



(23,712)

Net cash used in investing activities (280,893)



(35,017)

NET CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 215,783



(32,683)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,635



(28,328)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 44,767



139,390

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 58,402



$ 111,062



