Patrick Industries, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Patrick Industries, Inc.

26 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (compared to Third Quarter 2022 unless otherwise noted)

  • Net sales of $866 million decreased 22% as a result of lower wholesale unit shipments in our end markets and lower pricing passed on to our customers to reflect changes in certain commodity costs, partially offset by market share gains. 
  • Diversification strategy, acquisitions, successful labor management and cost control, continuous improvement and automation initiatives resulted in operating margin resilience despite the sales decline, with operating margin declining 10 basis points to 8.2% during the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $113 million decreased 14%; adjusted EBITDA margin increased 130 basis points to 13.1%.
  • Inventory reduction of $150 million from year-end 2022 and $216 million from the end of the third quarter of 2022; cash provided by operations for the first nine months of 2023 was $294 million versus $230 million for the same period last year.
  • On a trailing twelve-month basis, free cash flow through the third quarter of 2023 was $412 million, an increase of 64% compared to $250 million through the third quarter of 2022.
  • Strong cash flow and solid balance sheet and liquidity position us favorably and help enable us to continue to opportunistically deploy capital and flex our operations, to reflect current market conditions.

ELKHART, Ind., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) ("Patrick" or the "Company"), a leading component solutions provider for the Outdoor Enthusiast and Housing markets, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2023.

Net sales were $866 million, a decrease of $246 million, or 22% from $1.11 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The decline in sales was primarily driven by a decrease in unit shipments across our end markets and lower pricing passed on to our customers to reflect changes in certain commodity costs, partially offset by market share gains.

Operating income of $71 million in the third quarter of 2023 decreased $22 million from $93 million in the third quarter of 2022. Operating margin of 8.2% decreased 10 basis points compared to 8.3% in the same period a year ago, primarily due to the impact of lower net sales, absorption on certain fixed distribution expenses, and an increase in non-cash amortization due to acquisitions.

Net income decreased 33% to $40 million from $59 million in the third quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share of $1.81 decreased 26% compared to $2.43 for the third quarter of 2022.

"Our operating results for the third quarter of 2023 are a reflection of our team's thoughtful discipline to manage our business and drive resilient operating margins in a very dynamic environment, despite the continued reduction in shipments across our end markets," said Andy Nemeth, Chief Executive Officer. "We have reduced our overall cost structure and reduced our inventory by $150 million from year-end 2022. Our team's focus on labor management, automation, and continuous improvement has helped enable us to dynamically adjust our business to current market demand and industry trends, while remaining opportunistically nimble and poised, ready to pivot when opportunity presents itself or upon an uptick in our markets."

Jeff Rodino, President, said, "We continue to strategically deploy capital and reinvest in the business with the goal of achieving our long-term growth objectives and operational excellence. This focus is also reflected in our repayment of $112 million of long-term debt during the quarter, demonstrating our commitment to maintaining our solid financial foundation and bolstering our ability to seize upon both organic and strategic opportunities. Our acquisition pipeline remains full of potential targets to continue to enhance our outdoor enthusiast platform."

Third Quarter 2023 Revenue by Market Sector
(compared to Third Quarter 2022 unless otherwise noted)

RV (46% of Revenue)

  • Revenue of $400 million decreased 24% while wholesale RV industry unit shipments declined 20%.
  • Content per wholesale RV unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) decreased 2% to $4,957.

Marine (24% of Revenue)

  • Revenue of $205 million decreased 24% while estimated wholesale powerboat industry unit shipments decreased 23%.
  • Estimated content per wholesale powerboat unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 3% to $5,009.

Housing (30% of Revenue, comprised of Manufactured Housing ("MH") and Industrial)

  • Revenue of $261 million decreased 18%; estimated wholesale MH industry unit shipments decreased 22%; total housing starts decreased 6%, with single-family housing starts increasing 7% and multifamily housing starts decreasing 28%.
  • Estimated MH content per wholesale MH unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 8% to $6,498.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash provided by operations of $294 million in the first nine months of 2023 increased by $64 million from $230 million in the first nine months of 2022 due to an improvement of $227 million in working capital monetization, partially offset by a $176 million reduction in net income. Capital expenditures totaled $11 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting continued investments in alignment with our automation and technology initiatives. On a trailing twelve-month basis, free cash flow through the third quarter of 2023 was $412 million, an increase of 64% compared to $250 million through the third quarter of 2022. Our long-term debt decreased approximately $112 million during the third quarter of 2023, principally due to net repayments on our revolving credit facility.

We remained disciplined in allocating and deploying capital, returning approximately $10 million to shareholders in the third quarter of 2023 through dividends.

Our total debt at the end of the third quarter was approximately $1.13 billion, resulting in a total net leverage ratio of 2.5x (as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement). Available net liquidity, comprised of borrowing availability under our credit facility and cash on hand, was approximately $700 million.

Business Outlook and Summary

"We remain confident in our ability to navigate the current macroeconomic environment while continuing to reinvest in our business thanks to our solid balance sheet and liquidity position and our team's dedication to operational excellence and customer service at the highest level," continued Mr. Nemeth. "We believe RV OEM production is calibrated with retail unit shipments as a result of disciplined business management by dealers and OEMs alike resulting in lower dealer inventory relative to historical levels, and a healthier mix of product by model year. As we anticipate a potential recovery in RV production next year, we expect improving industry wholesale shipments to offset the financial impact of continued restricted production from marine OEMs and inventory discipline from dealers. More importantly, long-term demand for the outdoor enthusiast lifestyle is supported by positive demographic trends and consumers' affinity for outdoor living and innovative lifestyle product enhancements. Affordable housing continues to be in short supply and we remain optimistic about the long-term opportunity this presents as home buyers adjust to higher interest rates. We like our position in the markets we serve and are confident that our diverse portfolio and flexible operating model will help continue to enable us to deliver value to our stakeholders."

About Patrick Industries, Inc.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) is a leading component solutions provider for the RV, Marine and Housing markets. Founded in 1959, Patrick is based in Elkhart, Indiana, employing approximately 10,000 team members throughout the United States.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements related to future results, our intentions, beliefs and expectations or predictions for the future, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from either historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors. Potential factors that could impact results include: the effects of external macroeconomic factors, including adverse developments in world financial markets, disruptions related to tariffs and other trade issues, and global supply chain interruptions; adverse economic and business conditions, including inflationary pressures, cyclicality and seasonality in the industries we sell our products; the effects of interest rate changes and other monetary and market fluctuations; the deterioration of the financial condition of our customers or suppliers; the ability to adjust our production schedules up or down quickly in response to rapid changes in demand; the loss of a significant customer; changes in consumer preferences; pricing pressures due to competition; conditions in the credit market limiting the ability of consumers and wholesale customers to obtain retail and wholesale financing for RVs, manufactured homes, and marine products; public health emergencies or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; the imposition of, or changes in, restrictions and taxes on imports of raw materials and components used in our products; information technology performance and security to include our ability to deter cyberattacks or other information security incidents; any increased cost or limited availability of certain raw materials; the impact of governmental and environmental regulations, and our inability to comply with them; our level of indebtedness; the ability to remain in compliance with our credit agreement covenants; the availability and costs of labor and production facilities and the impact of labor shortages; inventory levels of retailers and manufacturers; the ability to manage working capital, including inventory and inventory obsolescence; the ability to generate cash flow or obtain financing to fund growth; future growth rates in the Company's core businesses; realization and impact of efficiency improvements and cost reductions; the successful integration of acquisitions and other growth initiatives; increases in interest rates and oil and gasoline prices; the ability to retain key executive and management personnel; the impact on our business resulting from wars and military conflicts such as war in Ukraine and evolving conflict in Israel, Gaza and Syria, and throughout the Middle East; natural disasters or other unforeseen events, and adverse weather conditions.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will be realized or that actual results will not be significantly different from that set forth in such forward-looking statement. Information about certain risks that could affect our business and cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's Forms 10-Q for subsequent quarterly periods, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date on which it is made.

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)











Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands except per share data)

October 1,
2023

September 25,
2022

October 1,
2023

September 25,
2022

NET SALES

$        866,073

$      1,112,089

$      2,686,858

$      3,929,957

 Cost of goods sold

666,954

875,638

2,083,527

3,071,057

GROSS PROFIT

199,119

236,451

603,331

858,900

 Operating Expenses:







     Warehouse and delivery

37,664

39,997

109,540

125,213

     Selling, general and administrative

70,873

84,924

231,814

250,969

     Amortization of intangible assets

19,507

18,769

59,093

54,175

           Total operating expenses

128,044

143,690

400,447

430,357

OPERATING INCOME

71,075

92,761

202,884

428,543

     Interest expense, net

16,879

15,302

53,623

44,990

 Income before income taxes

54,196

77,459

149,261

383,553

     Income taxes


14,646

18,640

37,181

95,537

NET INCOME

$          39,550

$          58,819

$        112,080

$        288,016

BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON
SHARE


$              1.84

$              2.66

$              5.20

$            12.93

DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON
SHARE


$              1.81

$              2.43

$              5.09

$            11.78









Weighted average shares outstanding -
Basic


21,511

22,087

21,541

22,274

Weighted average shares outstanding -
Diluted


21,884

24,413

22,063

24,573

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)







As of

($ in thousands)

October 1, 2023

December 31, 2022

ASSETS



Current Assets



     Cash and cash equivalents

$                   16,450

$                   22,847

     Trade receivables, net

240,850

172,890

     Inventories

517,657

667,841

     Prepaid expenses and other

36,296

46,326

           Total current assets

811,253

909,904

 Property, plant and equipment, net

358,266

350,572

 Operating lease right-of-use assets

170,128

163,674

 Goodwill and intangible assets, net

1,308,156

1,349,493

 Other non-current assets

8,140

8,828

          TOTAL ASSETS

$               2,655,943

$               2,782,471

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current Liabilities



     Current maturities of long-term debt

$                     7,500

$                     7,500

     Current operating lease liabilities

47,262

44,235

     Accounts payable

148,239

142,910

     Accrued liabilities

132,813

172,595

         Total current liabilities

335,814

367,240

 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net

1,104,618

1,276,149

 Long-term operating lease liabilities

126,231

122,471

 Deferred tax liabilities, net

47,390

48,392

 Other long-term liabilities


10,587

13,050

          TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,624,640

1,827,302





          TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,031,303

955,169





          TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$               2,655,943

$               2,782,471

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.      

 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) 







Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)





October 1, 2023

September 25, 2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income

$                 112,080

$                 288,016

Depreciation and amortization

107,976

96,256

Stock-based compensation expense

13,675

15,596

Amortization of convertible notes debt discount


823

1,399

Other adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities

3,201

(664)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
of businesses

56,075

(170,795)

Net cash provided by operating activities

293,830

229,808

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(47,430)

(63,437)

  Business acquisitions and other investing activities


(28,033)

(145,447)

Net cash used in investing activities

(75,463)

(208,884)

NET CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(224,764)

(90,504)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(6,397)

(69,580)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

22,847

122,849

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$                   16,450

$                   53,269

 

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
Earnings Per Common Share

The table below illustrates the calculation for diluted share count which shows the dilutive impact of the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on our 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023, which were paid off in full at maturity in February 2023:

Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands except per share data)

October 1,
2023

September 25,
2022

October 1,
2023

September 25,
2022

Numerator:







Earnings for basic earnings per
common share calculation

$            39,550

$            58,819

$          112,080

$          288,016

Effect of interest on potentially
dilutive convertible notes, net of tax


478

162

1,417

Earnings for diluted earnings per
common share calculation

$            39,550

$            59,297

$          112,242

$          289,433

Denominator:







Weighted average common shares
outstanding - basic

21,511

22,087

21,541

22,274

Weighted average impact of
potentially dilutive convertible
notes


2,064

221

2,053

Weighted average impact of
potentially dilutive securities

373

262

301

246

Weighted average common shares
outstanding - diluted

21,884

24,413

22,063

24,573

Earnings per common share:







Basic earnings per common share

$                1.84

$                2.66

$                5.20

$              12.93

Diluted earnings per common
share

$                1.81

$                2.43

$                5.09

$              11.78

 

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also provides financial metrics, such as net leverage ratio, content per unit, net debt, free cash flow, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, and available liquidity, which we believe are important measures of the Company's business performance. These metrics should not be considered alternatives to U.S. GAAP. Our computations of net leverage ratio, content per unit, net debt, free cash flow, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and available liquidity may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. We calculate net debt by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from the gross value of debt outstanding. We calculate EBITDA by adding back depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, and income tax expense to net income. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by taking EBITDA and adding back stock-based compensation and loss on sale of property, plant and equipment and subtracting out gain on sale of property, plant and equipment. We calculate free cash flow by subtracting cash paid for purchases of property, plant and equipment from cash flow from operations. RV wholesale unit shipments are provided by the RV Industry Association. Marine wholesale unit shipments are Company estimates based on data provided by the National Marine Manufacturers Association. MH wholesale unit shipments are provided by the Manufactured Housing Institute. Housing starts are provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:

Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands)

October 1,
2023

September 25,
2022

October 1,
2023

September 25,
2022

Net income

$          39,550

$          58,819

$        112,080

$        288,016

+ Depreciation & amortization

36,484

33,281

107,976

96,256

+ Interest expense, net

16,879

15,302

53,623

44,990

+ Income taxes

14,646

18,640

37,181

95,537

EBITDA

107,559

126,042

310,860

524,799

+ Stock-based compensation

5,729

5,352

13,675

15,596

+ Loss (Gain) on sale of property, plant
and equipment

142

(165)

242

(5,713)

Adjusted EBITDA

$        113,430

$        131,229

$        324,777

$        534,682

The following table reconciles cash flow from operations to free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis:

Trailing Twelve Months Ended

($ in thousands)

October 1, 2023

September 25, 2022

Cash flow from operations

$                 475,760

$                 334,521

Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment

(63,876)

(84,086)

Free cash flow

$                 411,884

$                 250,435

