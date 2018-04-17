Patrick M. Kilby Is Pleased to Announce Connecticut's Newest Premier Boating Education Company: Current Boating Education, LLC

FARMINGTON, Conn., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Current Boating Education is pleased to offer a new, and fresh approach to boating education in Connecticut. Utilizing the latest, and newest technology within the boating community. Offering a wide variety of boating education courses from: "Introduction to Basic Boating" to "Coastal Navigation." Learn the necessary safety skills to operate properly and also familiarize yourself with the newest-safety features. The educational instruction is tailored to fit a wide variety of boating safety equipment and skill set.

Connecticut has many prestigious and natural waterways to utilize. There is no better time than now to learn boating education and expand or refresh your boating knowledge. Take advantage of enjoying Connecticut's natural resources. Currently, we are working together with various stakeholders to offer the latest in boating education throughout the state. We also are working to promote tourism and are increasing the number of boaters within the outdoor-recreational, and maritime industry located within Connecticut.

Get legal in one day. The 8-hour boating course allows the student the opportunity to obtain a course completion diploma. This allows the student the necessary qualifications to qualify for a Connecticut Certificate of Personal Watercraft Operation also referred to as a "Boating License."

About Patrick M. Kilby owner and lead instructor: Patrick has almost two-decades experience in the boating education and boating law enforcement in Connecticut. A State of Connecticut D.E.E.P. Certified Boating Instructor and a National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) Instructor of "On-Water" Advanced Boat Control Course.

Classes specialize in offering public courses available in group settings at businesses or for governmental entities at the local, state, and federal, level. From individuals to entire government agencies such as police and fire departments. Current Boating Education also specializes in private in-home settings throughout Connecticut. Courses are also tailored for businesses offering employee incentives. Classes are forming now through-out the State of Connecticut. For more information on courses, please visit: www.currentboatingeducation.com

Current Boating Education is proud to be a current member of the following organizations to better serve the public and to provide exceptional service: National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), Maritime Professional Responders & Officers Association, National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), Connecticut Marine Trades Association (CMTA), and the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce.

Are you "Current" with your boating education?

Contact:

Patrick M. Kilby: Owner, and Lead Instructor

Current Boating Education, LLC

222 Main Street, Suite 268

Farmington, CT 06032

P: (860) 966-3873

193448@email4pr.com

www.currentboatingeducation.com

