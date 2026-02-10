Patrick M. Regan Inducted into Lawdragon Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick M. Regan, President and Senior Partner of Regan Zambri Long, has been inducted into the prestigious Lawdragon Hall of Fame, joining an elite group of 103 attorneys nationwide recognized for decades of exceptional legal service and impact.

"We started this firm to champion victims, challenge corporate negligence and force meaningful change," Patrick Regan told Lawdragon in a recent profile. "Not just compensation, but consequences."

Patrick M. Regan, President & Senior Partner, Regan Zambri Long Personal Injury Lawyers, PLLC.

The Lawdragon Hall of Fame, now in its 11th year, recognizes attorneys who have advocated, advised, argued and analyzed on behalf of their clients for typically at least 40 years, changing laws, lives, countries and commerce. Inductees are selected by tracking their careers year over year, decade by decade, for their sustained impact that goes beyond their own practice.

Over his nearly 40-year career, Patrick Regan has secured some of the most significant jury verdicts in the history of Washington, D.C. on behalf of injured victims.

Patrick Regan is Board-certified in Civil Trial Advocacy by the National Board of Trial Advocacy and is licensed to practice in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. He has developed unmatched expertise in cases involving government entities and federal aviation regulations.

The Washingtonian has described Regan as "a personal injury lawyer who could be a poster boy for legal ethics and integrity" and "one of the most successful advocates for clients in negligence."

Patrick Regan has been repeatedly recognized as Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers, including for Mass Tort Litigation (2022 and 2024) and Medical Malpractice Law (2020). He is regularly selected to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list and has been featured in Super Lawyers and other prestigious legal directories.

Lawdragon recently profiled Regan Zambri Long in an article titled "Where Law Becomes Justice: Regan Zambri Long's Fight for the Plaintiffs," highlighting the firm's exceptional track record and reputation built on trust and referrals rather than advertising.

The full list of 2026 Law Dragon Hall of Fame inductees is available at: https://www.lawdragon.com/guides/2026-01-02-lawdragon-announces-2026-hall-of-fame-inductees

