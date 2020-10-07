Patrick Manning Joins Novolex as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex®, a leader in packaging choice, sustainability and innovation, announced today that Patrick Manning has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.

In filling this key position at the company, Manning will be responsible for business strategy and all corporate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity. He will be part of the Senior Leadership Team and report directly to Stan Bikulege, Chairman and CEO of Novolex.

Patrick Manning has joined Novolex as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Manning, who brings more than 25 years of broad experience to Novolex, will be responsible for business strategy and all corporate mergers and acquisitions activity. 'I'm thrilled to be joining a premier company known for its innovative packaging in key markets,' Manning says. 'I'm looking forward to helping Novolex continue to grow as a worldwide leader in the industry.'

"We are excited that Patrick is bringing his broad experience and deep expertise to Novolex to help us continue to prosper and grow," Bikulege said. "Throughout his 25-plus-year career, Patrick has demonstrated an outstanding ability to drive sales growth, control costs and provide operational excellence through acquisition, investment, divestiture and joint venture opportunities. We could not be happier to have him join the Novolex family."

Throughout his career, Manning has served in numerous positions, including M&A, strategy, operations and engineering. He has extensive experience at private equity and public companies in diverse industries. Manning has completed over 35 transactions in his career, representing over $13 billion in enterprise value.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a premier company known for its innovative packaging in key markets," Manning said. "I'm looking forward to helping Novolex continue to grow as a worldwide leader in the industry."

Manning is coming to Novolex following six successful years as Vice President, Corporate Development at CommScope, a Fortune 500 company and global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks. Prior to working at CommScope, Manning served as Vice President of Business Development at Affinia Group, a global after-market, OE and OES supplier of filtration and chassis products for commercial, industrial and marine applications. Prior to this, he served as Director of Business Development, Project Manager/Analyst and Kaizen Leader for Dana Holdings Corp., a Fortune 500 company with operations in 19 countries. Before that, he worked as an Industrial Engineer for Echlin Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer.

Manning holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Southern Connecticut State University.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing centers and administrative offices in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

Media Contact

Novolex

Phil Rozenski

[email protected]

1-800-845-6051

SOURCE Novolex

Related Links

http://www.Novolex.com

