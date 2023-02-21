Patrick McDowell, Sustainable British Fashion Designer retells the fantastical story of Cinderella in their latest collection 'Cinderella Shall go to the Football'

Redefining the beautiful game - McDowell works to further Queer culture in football; a historically exclusionary space to so many. Patrick reflects this in the collection by designing free of gender norms, blurring lines between princess and punter. In a time when football has never been so femme, McDowell has teamed up with The Lionesses star player Alex Greenwood, following their spectacular performance in The Euros, to embody the strong woman leading the way. Alex's Euro winning boots will walk the runway along with the release of images of the star wearing pieces from this new collection. A surprise appearance from members of The Bloomsbury football club will highlight their incredible work with thousands of young people weekly across london.

Through colour blocking, McDowell makes playful reference to the infamous rivalry of Everton FC and Liverpool FC. We see both team's iconic colour pallets reimagined, combined and juxtaposed. Strikes of iconic red and chartreuse stand against the vibrant Liverpool and Everton Kit colours. Paired with dashes of Cinderella blue and accented throughout with noir. Prints include dried flowers from Patrick's Previous runway, football pitch mushrooms and magical rain drops, sensational crystals and the Red Aids ribbon that will support Patrick's ongoing relationship with Positive East, London's leading HIV charity. McDowell marries contemporary and classical design; using couture practices to redefine sportswear. Reinventing Cinderella's dress with modern Livepudlian adaptations and reimagining the glass slipper with upcycled Swarovski crystal football boots.

McDowell's design philosophy remains true to a sustainable practice, working solely with recycled and sustainable materials. Collaborating with Evolved By Nature, all chrome free, naturally tanned leather pieces within the collection have a biodegradable finish made from sustainable Activated Silk™ biotechnology to ensure their quality, durability and eventual return to the earth. Fabric printing has been undertaken by Esce-tex in the UK, using sustainable printing sources and techniques on fabrics made of TENCEL™ LUXE, a botanic, biodegradable filament solution for a wide range of applications and fabric developments. Vintage silk has been provided by the Italian mill Taroni and Scottish woven tweed by Harris Tweed Hebrides. Manteco® has provided MWool®, a material made entirely from recycled wool and is dyed without harmful chemicals. In addition to short supply chains and other sustainable business practices. Wadding has been provided by Thermore whose innovative Ecodown is made of 100% recycled fibres from post-consumer plastic bottles and is microfiber-free. CHARGEURS PCC has provided eco interlinings from its extensive S360 collection, created using sustainably-sourced and natural materials, along with their NATIVA wool paddings incorporating GRS-certified recycled and corn-based binders.

Each piece was designed and made in London with a low carbon footprint, and will be available on a limited edition, made-to-order basis following the show on McDowell's newly designed website. As ever, avoiding overproduction and creating long lasting, emotionally connected garments that fit the client perfectly is at the centre of the McDowell brand.

To further our commitment to people and the planet we have worked with Ecologi to plant a tree for every guest at the show. Founded in 2019, Ecologi aims to make climate action simple, achievable and trustworthy for thousands of businesses and individuals. We've partnered with Olivanna, a high-performance, sustainable, British-born skincare brand, to prep model skin and showcase the next generation of skincare products to guests, along with multi-award winning, plastic free natural deodorant which doesn't leave marks on your clothes and truly performs! Makeup is by Daniel Bauer Academy and Hair supported by Toni & Guy. Our reusable astroturf runway has been supplied by Easigrass and incredible fairytale footwear by Manolo Blahnik. The show will take place on The Mills Fabrica estate, an innovation platform dedicated to supporting fashion techstyle and agtech companies transition to a more sustainable future through innovations and collaborations. Sustainable Cremant brand Clii will serve drinks at the show.

We understand not all of our fans can be in the stands so we have partnered with VIOU to livestream the show straight to you. In addition, you'll be able to shop the pieces straight from the runway, have access to behind the scenes insights and watch exclusive model interviews. Scan the QR code and join in wherever you are. A £10 donation will be made to Patrick's chosen charity, Positive East, for every download.

"For me, making clothes is a form of storytelling. You can learn a lot about who I am and what is important to me from the clothes I make. It's about feeling and looking great without a huge impact on the planet. It's about lifting your head a little higher or feeling like YES - I can do that thing I thought I couldn't. This collection celebrates that, it's unashamedly me and I'm proud of that because I wouldn't be where I am today without the help of clothes like these." - Patrick McDowell, Founder and Creative Director of Patrick McDowell.

About Patrick McDowell

PATRICK MCDOWELL is an independent brand based in the heart of London. Founded in 2018 by designer Patrick McDowell, the brand has solidified itself as a leading voice on the global fashion stage that embodies the designer's mission for reinventing luxury through a sustainable mindset.

After graduating from the prestigious Central Saint Martins, McDowell has strived to reinvent the role of a fashion designer as we know it today. Showcasing his debut collection at London Fashion Week in 2018, the designer has since captivated the industry whilst gaining the recognition of titans who share Patrick's vision for redesigning and creating an accessible circular solution and system that creativity can flourish within.

Underpinning all that McDowell does is the designer's critical belief in the power of community and craftsmanship. Through the combination of traditional techniques and designing with moral practice whilst equally enabling brands and their teams the tools they need to create lasting change, brings together McDowell's statement that collaboration provides collective creative success.

Throughout the designer's career trajectory, McDowell has always remained a storyteller. Incorporating both the designer's history and advocacy for inspiring long-term meaningful impact through the pivotal narratives he presents within his collections. Timeless, elegant, collaborative, and political, McDowell's world stitches together a pioneering message of both resilience and beauty.

LOOK BOOK SHOOT CREDITS

PHOTOGRAPHY: Lorenzo Berni

CHOREOGRAPHY: Richard Pye

MAKEUP: Daniel Bauer Academy

HAIR: Toni and Guy

Location: Mills Fabrica

RUNWAY CREDITS

Location: The Mills Fabrica's wider Estate (21 Caledonian Road)

Lighting & Video directors: Rupert Murray & Ben Ashpey

Music : Callum Crighton

Show Production: Mark Eley

Choreographer: Richard Pye

Hair: Toni and Guy

Makeup: Daniel Bauer Academy

A SPECIAL THANKS TO

Niamh Dobson, Xinyue Zou, Yifan Zhu, Arlo Hopkins, Sarah Mower, Sabrina Wisely and all the incredible supporters and collaborators who have made this show possible.

