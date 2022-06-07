Patrick McNamara, MBA, Boston Financial Planner and Wealth Manager Launches www.structurednotes.com

BOSTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick McNamara, a Certified Financial Planner™ and Senior Vice President of Boston's Claro Advisors, has launched a new website, www.structurednotes.com, to help investors protect and enhance their investment portfolio returns, especially during market declines.

Patrick McNamara, a Certified Financial PlannerTM and Senior Vice President of Boston's Claro Advisors, has launched a new website, www.structurednotes.com,, to help investors protect and enhance their investment portfolio returns, especially during market declines.

According to McNamara, "With cash yields close to zero, dismal fixed income returns, and heightened downside risk with the equity markets, I needed to find alternatives that could help my clients achieve their goals. 'Structured notes' are an option that can both protect and enhance portfolio growth, and I wanted to be able to refer investors to a resource that could help them understand these products. So, I created www.structurednotes.com to do just that."

Structured notes combine bonds with other investments. For instance, a financial institution might offer a bond that protects an investor's initial capital and pays interest or enhanced growth assuming certain market index returns are met. That means that structured notes can deliver safety, along with potential growth, at the same time.

Patrick McNamara has a long history as a trusted advisor and planner to business owners, affluent families and retirees at Morgan Stanley, the Private Client Group at Goldman Sachs and Fidelity Investments. He received his B.S. in Business Administration from the SUNY College at Oswego and his M.B.A. from the Boston College Carroll School of Management.

"All investors want to make money, and they don't want to lose money," McNamara said. "The question is how to manage the inherent risk and reward. Investing in the right structured notes can reduce risk and increase reward, but too few advisors know about them and even fewer know how to advise clients wisely about their power as an investment vehicle. Structurednotes.com is a resource for investors who are looking for information regarding these increasingly popular investment vehicles."

McNamara wants investors to know that changing economic conditions aren't a time to panic, but rather to plan and to deploy investment capital efficiently and strategically. "Periods of inflation and even recession are when really talented investment professionals step up," McNamara said. "Almost anyone can ride a wave of economic expansion. When there's a downturn, that's when resourceful financial planners and wealth managers get their chance to shine."

Patrick McNamara's site, www.structurednotes.com, was founded just last month and is already gaining momentum with investors. "It isn't unusual for a client to tell me, 'I love that I can receive an attractive return even during steep market declines. I wish someone told me about these options sooner,'" McNamara said. "Well, the word is out now, via www.structurednotes.com, and I hope to help as many folks as I can to learn about these investments."

Contact: 617-769-2226, [email protected]

Disclaimer: Claro Advisors, LLC. ("Claro") is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") based in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Registration of an Investment Advisor does not imply any specific level of skill or training. Claro does not provide tax, accounting, or legal advice to clients. Custody services and other brokerage services provided to clients of Claro Advisors, LLC are offered by Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC and Charles Schwab Inc., Members NYSE/SIPC. Information contained herein is for educational purposes only and is not to be considered investment advice. Claro provides individualized advice only after obtaining all necessary background information from a client. Disclosures and Terms of Use .

SOURCE Patrick McNamara