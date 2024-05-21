PATRICK MOURATOGLOU PARTNERS WITH THE RITZ-CARLTON NAPLES, TIBURÓN TO LAUNCH HIS FIRST SIGNATURE TENNIS CENTER IN FLORIDA

The choice of Florida and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon, as the location for the next tennis center is no coincidence, as the luxury resort is the perfect spot for outdoor enthusiasts ready for an active retreat. Located just three miles from the Gulf of Mexico and nestled among the native wetlands and migratory bird preserves of an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, the resort offers two legendary championship golf courses, relaxation with on-site spa services, and culinary experiences such as al-fresco dinner under the stars at Ría, alongside this exciting new tennis center.

"Florida is, for me, one of the best tennis destinations. I have memories here with each of the players I've coached, from Serena Williams to Holger Rune. Florida's passion for tennis and its status as a sports hub (with the Miami Open) make it the perfect place for our expansion," states Patrick Mouratoglou. "The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón's commitment to excellence aligns with our vision, making it the ideal partner for this venture."

"Tennis is such an integral part of the active lifestyle that so many of our guests are drawn to," said Jenny Piccione, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón. "Aligning Patrick Mouratoglou to bring his proven methodology to our coaches and players heightens the level of instruction and ability of skill improvements while visiting the resort."

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MOURATOGLOU TENNIS CENTER AT THE RITZ-CARLTON NAPLES, TIBURÓN

The Mouratoglou Tennis Center at the Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon will feature four outdoor tennis courts, and a diverse array of programs including summer tennis camps, a kids' program, weekend and holiday camps, private and group lessons, as well as exclusive offerings for Ritz-Carlton guests and members such as a leagues and round robin tournaments. Coaches will be trained in The Mouratoglou Methodology, which is based on the idea that every individual is unique and uses customization, adapting to each player based on their needs. This hyper-personalized approach to teaching, regardless of age or level, will ensure that all players will benefit from any program and improve as quickly as possible.

EXPANDING THE LEGACY

Since 1996, the Mouratoglou Academy in the French Riviera has stood as a figure of tennis excellence, guiding top players like Serena Williams, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Coco Gauff and many others to the top of the game. Now, as part of Mouratoglou's global expansion, they will continue to bring this high-level tennis experience to North America, with the vision of strategic geographic location and partnership with world-class resorts and destinations for tennis centers like The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón.

This expansion follows on the heels of successful centers and academies established in Dubai (UAE), Costa Navarino (Greece), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Sardinia (Italy), Beijing (China), New York (USA), and the upcoming launch of the Mouratoglou Academy in Melbourne (Australia) in 2027.

For more information and updates on the opening of The Mouratoglou Tennis Center at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, please visit www.mouratoglou-naples.com.

ABOUT MOURATOGLOU ACADEMY

Nestled between Nice and Cannes, in the heart of the French Riviera, Mouratoglou Academy stands as an exceptional complex covering 13 hectares. With state-of-the-art infrastructure at the forefront of innovation, this academy has received widespread recognition as one of the world's most proficient training centers. The Mouratoglou Academy's mission is to guide young aspiring players as well as professionals towards achieving their full potential. Each year, the academy hosts over 5,000 campers and supports the daily training of 250 student-athletes, all striving to fulfill their tennis dreams. Since its establishment in 1996, Mouratoglou Academy has played a pivotal role in shaping some of the world's most promising talents, including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Coco Gauff and many more.

In the last 5 years, Patrick Mouratoglou has extended his personalised methodology worldwide, undertaking a mission of international expansion. The goal of Mouratoglou's global growth is to set up prestigious tennis academies and performance tennis centers, through successful collaboration, in the most strategic locations.

ABOUT PATRICK MOURATOGLOU

With over 25 years at the top of the tennis industry, Patrick Mouratoglou is one of the most influential and respected tennis coaches of the 21st century. With 10 Grand Slams titles, 4 Coach of the Year awards, 39 coaching single titles, 2 Olympic medals and over 40 players who have reached the Top 100 under his instruction — Patrick Mouratoglou knows how to succeed. While one of the most recognizable personalities in the world of tennis - and recently described in the English press as the closest thing tennis has to a tycoon - Patrick's legacy goes beyond personal achievements and the ranking success of the players he coaches. He is actively working to change the world of tennis for the better and to make the game more accessible for many young talents.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON NAPLES, TIBURÓN

The Forbes Four Star, AAA Four Diamond Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, is renowned for its exceptional personalized service, inventive cuisine, and luxurious accommodations, with panoramic views of the adjacent Greg Norman-designed Tiburón Golf Club. The 295-room Mediterranean-style resort, ranked as one of the top hotels in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure and U.S. News & World Report, provides world-class service, an excellent culinary program including the al fresco Latin American-inspired Ría, as well as unmatched family experiences such as the immersive Reservoir, which boasts a 600 ft lazy river, dedicated family pools, and luxury cabanas. The luxury resort is home to a pair of 36-hole signature Greg Norman golf courses at Tiburón. In addition, The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón also boasts two stunning PGA-level golf courses that host two major professional golf tournaments annually.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates over 100 hotels and over 45 residential properties in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com; for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com; and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits, including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón