Patrick Murphy and Cory Simpson Join Ankura's Cybersecurity Practice

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, is pleased to announce the appointment of The Honorable Patrick J. Murphy to Senior Managing Director based in Philadelphia and Cory Simpson to Managing Director based in Washington, D.C., specializing in cybersecurity, strategy and policy development and national security.

"The digital transformation in our economic and social systems is driving a fourth industrial revolution that businesses and society must manage. In this new paradigm, cybersecurity is essential," said Bob Olsen, Global Head of Cybersecurity and Privacy. "We have deliberately brought together experienced policymakers, cybersecurity and national security strategists and former senior military officials to enrich our solutions. Patrick and Cory have unique experience at the forefront of crucial cybersecurity and privacy issues that puts our company at the leading edge of the issues of the day."

Hon. Murphy currently serves as a Commissioner on the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission and as the Distinguished Chair of Innovation at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Hon. Murphy also serves as General Partner at Stony Lonesome Capital and on several public boards, including those at BAE Systems, Adobe Federal, and several closely held for-profit and non-profit organizations. Passionate about healthcare innovation, Murphy chairs the Cerner Federal board, which is working with the Department of Defense and the Veterans Affairs Department in the transformation and modernization of their electronic health records.

Prior to joining Ankura, Hon. Murphy was America's first Iraq War veteran elected to the U.S. Congress, serving Pennsylvania's First District, and the 32nd Under Secretary and Acting Secretary of the U.S. Army, where he led the management and operation of the Army. His legal career spans two decades and includes experience as a litigation partner at two AmLaw 100 firms and service in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps, where he served two combat operational deployments and was an advisor at the strategic, operational and tactical echelons.

Hon. Murphy also founded Taking the Hill, an award-winning television and film production company which specializes in bringing to life and promoting awareness of military and veteran projects. There, he served as host and executive producer for Taking The Hill (MSNBC 2011–2015) and The Triumph Games (CBS Sports, 2015–2016). He is a tireless supporter of veterans and a longtime advocate for mental health.

"I am honored to be joining Ankura's accomplished roster of professionals," said Hon. Murphy. "Successfully navigating complicated cybersecurity, privacy and regulatory issues has become an imperative for every organization around the world. The ubiquitous nature of technology and the speed of innovation, both for the greater good and for nefarious purposes, makes broad perspectives vital to developing and executing practical solutions. I look forward to bringing my unique perspective to corporate leaders and collaborating with my new colleagues as we work toward ensuring client success amid a constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape."

Mr. Simpson joined Ankura along with Hon. Murphy and brings twenty years of experience as a U.S. Army officer, federal prosecutor, national security law practitioner, in-house senior leader, counselor and strategist. Like Hon. Murphy, Mr. Simpson served on the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission, where he held the position of Senior Director and Lead. There, he developed a strategy for protecting the U.S. from cyberattacks of significant consequence and the legislative and policy recommendations to support that objective.

Prior to the Commission, Mr. Simpson served for several years as a strategic consultant at the U.S. Cyber Command at Fort Meade, MD, advising a three-star commanded, joint, interagency and multinational task force in executing global cyberspace operations to secure U.S. national interests. During his time as an active duty U.S. Army Judge Advocate General, Mr. Simpson served at every echelon of command. He concluded his active duty service on the Army staff at the Pentagon serving as the primary legal advisor to the National Commission on the Future of the Army, a congressionally mandated commission that provided recommendations to the President and Congress. He is a veteran of multiple combat tours and continues to serve today as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves.

"I look forward to working with Patrick, who has been a good friend and colleague since we served together in the 82nd Airborne Division 15 years ago, and our new colleagues at Ankura to ensure our clients understand the rapidly evolving cyber landscape and are empowered to act with speed and agility to secure their interests and equities," said Cory Simpson. "Providing effective counsel to leaders and driving solutions to mitigate increasingly sophisticated threats is our highest security priority. No firm is better positioned than Ankura to meet these challenges and protect the interests of our clients."

