Patrick Murray Appointed President of High Point Underwriters

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Occupational & Accident Program Administrator High Point Underwriters (HPU) based in Morris Plains, New Jersey and owned by K2 Insurance Services based in San Diego, California, recently announced that Patrick Murray will be appointed President of HPU on January 1st, 2021. Patrick will replace Dave King, founder and CEO of HPU, who will retire at the end of 2020.

Patrick's focus in this new role will be to oversee the continued growth of HPU's current programs, to develop new insurance programs that protect the independent contractor, to add new and to grow existing distribution partners. Patrick will be based out of Woodridge, Illinois.

"The strong product offering at High Point, the partnership with Midwestern Insurance Alliance to offer Workers' Compensation and K2's entrepreneurial culture provides a rich platform that properly leveraged can create excellent opportunities for both our agency partners and our carrier partners which is exciting to be a part of," states Patrick Murray.

"K2 is proud to have such strong past and present leadership at HPU, we appreciate the tireless effort Dave King provided to position HPU as a profitable and competitive market leader in the occupational & accident space and excited about the new energy and ideas that Patrick Murray will bring to the organization," says Bob Kimmel, CEO of K2 Insurance Services.

Patrick has over 18 years of underwriting, marketing, and management experience in Accident specialty insurance products. Prior to joining HPU, Patrick was a Regional Sales Vice President of Specialty Products at Pan-American Life Insurance Group in Oakbrook, Illinois. He also held underwriting positions at both Chubb and Zurich in their Accident divisions.

Patrick holds a Master of Public Administration from Governors State University and a Bachelor of Science from University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point

About High Point Underwriters

High Point Underwriters (HPU) is a program administrator specializing in Occupational Accident for Independent Contractors and Workers' Compensation for Motor Carriers. HPU has been underwriting all facets of the Occupational Accident market since 1991. Since 2016 HPU has been working in partnership with Midwestern Insurance Alliance (sister company - also owned by K2 Insurance Services) to provide a combination occupational accident / workers compensation product for all types of transportation risks. For more information - http://highpointrs.com/

About K2 Insurance Services

Based in San Diego, California, K2 Insurance Services, LLC was formed in 2011 by industry veterans Pat Kilkenny and President & CEO Bob Kimmel. Lee Equity Partners recently acquired a majority ownership interest in K2, with the objective to create a leading underwriting and distribution franchise in the program insurance market. Over the past nine years, K2 has assembled a core group of specialty insurers and MGAs located across the country to achieve this task. - https://www.k2ins.com/

