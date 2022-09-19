Patrick O'Donohue Joins LSPediA as Vice President of Operations

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPediA Inc., a leading cloud solutions provider for the pharmaceutical industry, welcomes Patrick O'Donohue to its Leadership Team as Vice President of Operations.

O'Donohue has more than 15 years of experience across operations management, medical devices, and pharmaceutical wholesale distribution, and has demonstrated a career-long dedication to creating successful, memorable experiences, including leadership of a multi-site hospitality organization. He is a graduate of Michigan State University's The School of Hospitality Business.

"I'm joining a fiercely intelligent team with a strong, genuine drive to create a secure and efficient pharmaceutical supply chain," O'Donohue said. "I appreciate LSPediA's innovative leadership in the space, and its mission to clarify and streamline DSCSA compliance. Simplifying complexity and improving the customer experience go hand in hand – by making things simpler for our customers, we create a better experience for them."

He will be responsible for supporting and advancing LSPediA's personnel, enabling them to focus on customer success, while reinforcing the company's mission to place the customer's voice at the center of its business, from systems integrations to educational initiatives.

LSPediA CEO Riya Cao commented, "Patrick expands strong leadership for LSPediA. He is one of the few executives in the solution provider space with extensive supply chain operations experience in terms of DSCSA compliance and everyday distribution. Like LSPediA, Patrick is obsessed with customers, quality, and workflows. We are very excited about the total compliance program offering that will be executed under Patrick's leadership."

LSPediA provides SaaS solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. Manufacturers, wholesale distributors, dispensers, and healthcare providers partner with LSPediA to make, move, track, verify, and protect the drug products in their care for patient safety. LSPediA is different because our solution potential is limitless. Built with user efficiency, automation, and data security at their core, our solutions are transforming compliance and supply chain efforts. LSPediA's OneScan VRS, EPCIS and Investigator technologies enable error-free and keyboard-free capabilities for ASN, EPCIS, VRS, issue tracking, and interoperability. For more information, call +1 (248) 973-2008, email [email protected], or visit our website at www.lspedia.com.

