Patrick O'Shaughnessy's Venture Capital Firm Positive Sum Invests $20M in Investment Technology Platform Tegus

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Sum, today announced that it has invested $20M in Tegus, the world's leading research platform for institutional investors. Positive Sum joins existing Tegus investors IGSB, Oberndorf Enterprises, and Willoughby Capital. Founded in 2017 by twin brothers Michael and Thomas Elnick, Tegus has revolutionized the research process for decision makers at top institutional investment firms, Fortune 1000 enterprises, investment banks, and consultancies.

In addition to the investment, Tegus has partnered with O'Shaughnessy's Invest Like the Best podcast and media channels to drive brand awareness and bring investors proprietary insights from their platform. O'Shaughnessy will join the Tegus Board as an Observer, helping guide Tegus further towards their mission of modernizing and streamlining the investment research process.

"My appreciation for Tegus and its founders has grown continuously since we started working together in 2020," said Patrick O'Shaughnessy, CEO and Partner at Positive Sum. "The product has always been best in class, and seeing it transition into a fully-fledged platform for investors opens up endless possibilities."

"Patrick understands our customers and the investment community better than anyone," commented Tegus Co-Founder and Co-CEO Mike Elnick, "Through his podcast, Invest Like the Best, he has studied and interviewed the best investors and operators in the world, identifying pain points and value drivers that will help Tegus innovate and continue to bring unmatched insights to the investor community."

This funding announcement comes just weeks after Tegus acquired Canalyst, expanding their core solution offering to include accurate, customized, and downloadable models on companies and industries. Tegus plans to continue growing its platform to serve investors the best research available, and enable their customers to focus on the most valuable work in making investment decisions.

About Positive Sum

Positive Sum is an early-stage venture capital firm led by co-founders Patrick O'Shaughnessy and Sam Cates. Positive Sum invests across stages, especially from Seed to Series B, in companies that are creating and reinventing categories.

About Tegus

Tegus is the world's leading research platform for institutional investors. With real-time access to the most comprehensive database of over 50,000 expert interviews, 4,000+ downloadable financial models, workflows to surface and analyze data from SEC filings, as well as expert interview services, Tegus streamlines the way institutional investors and businesses conduct research. The company serves more than 2,500 customers worldwide, including investment firms, corporations, and consultancies. For more information about our leading market and business intelligence solution, visit tegus.com.

