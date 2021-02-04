Patrick Page's "All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain" Begins Streaming Today

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain, written by and starring Tony nominee Patrick Page, begins streaming today. It's the first ever online-only production from Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C.

Patrick Page, Credit: Nathan Johnson Patrick Page in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE, Courtesy of Shakespeare Theatre Company

In the show, Page traces the evolution of Shakespeare's most diabolical characters, through a series of monologues and scenes. Filmed under strict health and safety protocols onstage at Sidney Harman Hall by Joo Kno Media, All the Devils Are Here illustrates the growth of Shakespeare's characters from stock archetypes to fully developed three-dimensional characters unlike anything that had come before.

Beloved on Broadway and in Washington, D.C., Page has portrayed an astonishing array of bad guys. In 2019, Page was nominated for a Tony Award for his role as Hades in Hadestown. Other notable Broadway credits include Julius Caesar (with Denzel Washington), Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, Spring Awakening, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Lion King, and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. At STC he received a Helen Hayes Award for his portrayal of Iago to Avery Brooks' Othello, and has also starred as Claudius in Hamlet, Prospero in Tempest, and the lead roles in Macbeth and Coriolanus.

"Patrick understands Shakespeare's works as only a seasoned actor can," STC Artistic Director Simon Godwin shares. "Shakespeare was a playwright and an actor, and Patrick can get under the skin and into the minds of the most devilish creations ever to grace a stage."

Tickets are priced at $25 for this limited engagement and may be purchased here: https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/all-the-devils-are-here-how-shakespeare-invented-the-villain/

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain is available for viewing online beginning Thursday, February 4 at noon.

To view the 30-second trailer, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7eL7e7xovU

Reviewing members of the press may email STC Publicist Colleen Kennedy at [email protected] for a private link to view the production.

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain is sponsored by KPMG. CoStar is the streaming sponsor for the 2020/21 season. This production is a component of Shakespeare Everywhere, which is made possible by the visionary support of the Beech Street Foundation.

ABOUT SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY

Led by Artistic Director Simon Godwin and Executive Director Chris Jennings, the Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) is the nation's premier classical theatre company. Located in downtown Washington, D.C., STC has become synonymous with artistic excellence and making classical theatre more accessible to audiences in and around the nation's capital, building on the foundation laid by Founding Artistic Director Michael Kahn. Recipient of the 2012 Regional Theatre Tony Award, STC's mission is to create innovative productions that inspire dialogue and connect classic works to the modern human experience.

Media Contact:

Colleen Kennedy

[email protected]

202.547.3230 ext. 2344

SOURCE Shakespeare Theatre Company