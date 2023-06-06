PATRICK SANDERS JOINS HKA AS PARTNER, REGIONAL CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

News provided by

HKA

06 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

PHILADELPHIA, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, a leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services, announces that Patrick Sanders has joined the firm as Partner, Regional Chief Growth Officer, Americas.

Continue Reading

Patrick is an accomplished leader with nearly 30 years of experience developing and implementing corporate initiatives that have significantly grown companies and increased shareholder value. In his prior position, Patrick quadrupled the billable capacity of the firm and opened new offices in key litigation markets, leading to significant growth in company revenue over three years. As HKA's Regional Chief Growth Officer, Patrick will report directly to the Regional Chief Executive Officer and play a significant role in assisting in the achievement of HKA's strategic growth plans.

"I am excited to welcome Patrick to the HKA team. He is a results-oriented business strategist with extensive leadership capabilities and many years of experience in sales, sales operations, and mergers and acquisitions. I look forward to working with Patrick as we continue our growth journey in the Americas," said Frank Giunta, Partner, Regional CEO, Americas.

"I have been impressed with the growth of the HKA brand in the marketplace over the past six years. I am eager to join the team to further enhance the firm's reputation in core and new markets. I am looking forward to collaborating with colleagues as we continue to grow our business, attract best-in-class talent, and prioritize the needs of our clients." said Patrick Sanders, Partner, Regional Chief Growth Officer, Americas.

Prior to joining HKA, Patrick held various roles, including Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at several national firms. Patrick received his BA in International Relations from the University of California, Davis.

About HKA

HKA is a leading global consultancy of choice for multi-disciplinary expert and specialist services in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, and litigation support. We employ in excess of 1,000 consultants, experts and advisors in 45+ offices across 17 countries.

HKA's global portfolio includes some of the world's largest and most prestigious commissions across a wide range of industries, including aerospace and defense, construction and engineering, energy and natural resources, environment and climate change, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, industrial and manufacturing, marine and shipping, real estate and tourism, sports and entertainment, and technology, media, and telecom.

For more information about HKA, visit www.hka.com.

Contact: Andrew Katz, [email protected], 215-962-1136

SOURCE HKA

Also from this source

CREDIBILITY INTERNATIONAL JOINS HKA, EXPANDING GLOBAL EXPERT PRACTICE IN FORENSIC ACCOUNTING, FINANCIAL FRAUD INVESTIGATIONS AND INVESTOR STATE DISPUTES

John Levitske joins HKA's Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages Group as Partner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.