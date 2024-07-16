Patrick Scully Joins Quantum Corridor as Chief Product Officer

Quantum industry veteran to lead development of next-gen coherent optical networks

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Scully, an innovator in developing fast, secure data networks, has joined Quantum Corridor Inc. as its chief product officer. With over 30 years of telecommunications and quantum technology experience, Scully will develop Quantum Corridor's suite of solutions to meet high-performance computing's burgeoning demand for capacity, security and speed.

Patrick Scully, Chief Product Officer

At Quantum Corridor, Scully will oversee product development and partner relationships, anticipating the demands that generative AI and quantum computing will place on academic, defense and commercial communications networks. Previously, Scully served as Ciena's director of product management. In his Ciena role, Scully implemented technologies on telecom's leading edge, developing optical encryption (OTNsec) solutions and other breakthrough integrations to transmit more bandwidth at lower cost.

"Patrick is a brilliant quantum networking inventor and thought leader who will bridge the gap between customers and the tech providers who serve them," said Quantum Corridor CEO Thomas P. Dakich. "The smartest people in the world need to collaborate. Patrick Scully speaks their language."

At Ciena, Scully managed the strategic product and architecture roadmap for six of Ciena's top 20 optical customers, in addition to all financial and utilities customers. For nearly 15 years, he oversaw generations of security advances in OTNsec solutions, including recent advancements in post-quantum cryptography. He served as a subject-matter expert for network and quantum security across the company's entire IP and optical portfolio and led market development and branding activities for market-leading platforms and solutions.

"The Quantum Corridor team shares my vision for the development and deployment of quantum networking technologies," Scully said. "As emerging technologies start to mature and new ones are introduced, it opens the door to new ideas for products and solutions. We truly are at the genesis of quantum networking, and Quantum Corridor is uniquely positioned to enable it. We are closely monitoring advancements related to quantum memories and repeaters, as they are critical enablers in this space."

Scully holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from McGill University (Montreal, Canada) and a master's degree in business administration (international affairs) from the University of Ottawa (Ottawa, Canada).

In October 2023, Quantum Corridor launched one of the fastest, most secure fiber-optic networks in the Western Hemisphere with its first coherent RLS (reconfigurable line system) transmissions, setting the stage for true quantum-capable transmission.

It is the first network in North America to achieve a capacity of 40 terabits per second (Tbps), making it one of the fastest Tier 1 networks on the continent.

Quantum Corridor is an Indiana public-private partnership that utilizes private investment and Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant proceeds.

About Quantum Corridor Inc.

Quantum Corridor Inc. was formed by Chicago-area technology innovators to drive tech infrastructure to Indiana and create an information-sharing platform for institutions such as Chicago Quantum Exchange , defense contractors, research hubs and universities. It is a member of the Bloch Tech Hub , a coalition of industry, academic, government and nonprofit stakeholders led by Chicago Quantum Exchange, one of 31 U.S. Regional and Innovation Technology Hubs designated for quantum technologies by the Biden-Harris administration. Quantum Corridor Inc. was named a Chicago Quantum Exchange member in April 2024. Generally restricted to the largest research and education centers and to entities that can use high bandwidth, the Quantum Corridor network will stretch 263 miles and be the nation's largest quantum computing superhighway. Visit www.quantumcorridor.com for more information.

