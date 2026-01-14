Patrick Ta Beauty Launches Exclusively at Sephora Middle East

Expanding Global Presence and Celebrating The Middle Eastern Community

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Ta Beauty, the award-winning makeup brand co-founded by celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, announces its official debut at Sephora Middle East, marking a major milestone in the brand's global expansion. Beginning January 16, the brand's glow-focused, artistry-led range rooted in Patrick's signature techniques will be available online at Sephora Middle East and in selected stores across the region on January 22. Patrick Ta Beauty will launch across 34 Sephora Middle East doors throughout the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar as part of its focused expansion within the region.

Celebrity Makeup Artist & Founder Patrick Ta

This highly anticipated entry into the Middle East reflects Patrick Ta Beauty's continued international growth and celebrates a region known for its passion for beauty, creativity, and artistry. The launch introduces the brand's most beloved products, including the viral Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo, Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation, and a selection of Patrick's signature glow giving essentials.

Patrick's connection to the Middle East has grown organically over many years, shaped by his work with regional clients, creators, and makeup artists who have embraced his signature glow and artistry-first approach. Over the past decade, he has regularly traveled to the region for private clients and educational events, including a series of highly attended Dubai masterclasses that have deepened his presence and visibility. Through this work, Patrick has cultivated a loyal following that has become an important part of the brand's global community. With one of his strongest and most engaged social followings based in the Middle East, this expansion reflects that long-standing relationship and brings his artistry even closer to the beauty lovers who have supported him from the start.

"I've felt such a strong connection to the beauty community in the Middle East for years – their love for glam, artistry, and the pride in makeup truly inspire me. So many of my followers and clients from the region have supported me from the very beginning, and this expansion feels like a moment we've all been building toward together. Bringing Patrick Ta Beauty to Sephora Middle East is a dream come true, and I can't wait to meet everyone and share our artistry in person with this exciting next chapter for the brand." – Patrick Ta

To mark the launch, Patrick will be in the region for a lineup of celebratory activations, including personal appearances at Sephora Dubai Mall, meet-and-greets, VIP events, and engagements with local creators and tastemakers.

"Expanding into the Middle East marks an important chapter for Patrick Ta Beauty and reflects how strongly this region has embraced our brand codes - elevated artistry, innovative formulas, and luxurious presentation. We've seen remarkable organic demand from the Middle East for years, and this launch allows us to finally meet that enthusiasm with a full retail experience. Sephora Middle East is the perfect partner for this next step for the brand and we're excited to bring our hero categories, our storytelling, and Patrick's unique approach to artistry to an incredibly engaged beauty community." - Kimberly Villatoro, CEO of Patrick Ta Beauty

Since its launch, Patrick Ta Beauty has quickly risen to become one of Sephora's most in-demand names in prestige beauty. The brand's artistry-led formulas, high-impact glow, and artist-tested, performance-driven textures have resonated globally, with its blush collection becoming a category-defining bestseller at Sephora US.

The partnership between Patrick Ta Beauty and Sephora Middle East is rooted in a shared vision of delivering an elevated beauty experience at every touchpoint. Sephora is recognized for curating exceptional beauty offerings and bringing together some of the world's most sought-after brands, making it the ideal retail partner for Patrick Ta Beauty's regional debut.

"We are thrilled to bring Patrick Ta Beauty to our vibrant beauty community across the Middle East, who are always seeking the latest innovations. Celebrated for its modern artistry and innovative formulas, Patrick Ta Beauty delivers elevated, high-quality products that truly resonate with our customers. At Sephora Middle East, we are proud to consistently introduce the brands our community is asking for, and we look forward to having our customers experience Patrick Ta Beauty firsthand." – Hasmik Panossian, Sephora Middle East Managing Director

With its arrival in the Middle East, Patrick Ta Beauty continues its mission to bring modern artistry to makeup lovers worldwide, expanding its global footprint while staying true to the vision and community that built it.

About Patrick Ta Beauty:

Patrick Ta Beauty was founded in 2019 by renowned makeup artist Patrick Ta, established product specialist Rima Minasyan and seasoned entrepreneur Avo Minasyan. Patrick Ta Beauty's goal has always been to make others feel great in their own skin and to give them versatile products that can create any look.

