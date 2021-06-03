Patrick Ta Beauty Launches Major Dimension Collection

The Major Dimension collection is the perfect addition to the already existing range of products from the brand. The palette is unique as it offers two cream shades, four velvet matte shades, two iridescent metallics and glistening pearl toppers. In addition to the Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette, the brand is launching four Precision Gel Liners in the shades Cream, Rich Brown, Deep Bronze and Black.

As an artist and Co-Founder, Patrick created these products to fill the void in his kit and have the perfect eye look ready at the tip of his fingers. Patrick Ta Beauty Co-Founder, Rima Minasyan wanted this palette to be something that everyone can use regardless of skill or glam needs. Because they wanted the product to work for everyone, the shades are blendable and pigmented and can easily be used all over the lid for a glam-on-the-go moment or layered to create a more dimensional look.

Patrick Ta Major Dimension Collection will be available at PatrickTa.com and Sephora.com.

About Patrick Ta Beauty:

Patrick Ta Beauty was founded in 2019 by world-renowned celebrity makeup artist, Patrick Ta and one of his first-ever clients and beauty and skincare expert, Rima Minasyan. The pair work together to create, perfect and launch each product for both the makeup artist and everyday makeup wearer. Patrick Ta Beauty's goal has always been to make their consumer feel great in their skin and give them versatile products that can create any look.

