Patrick Thomas Joins MycoWorks Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MycoWorks today announced that Patrick Thomas will join the company's board of directors as an independent member. Thomas brings 30+ years of luxury market leadership, having served as Chief Executive Officer of Hermès as well as C-level positions with Lancaster Group and Pernod Ricard. Thomas currently serves in several roles including as an independent Chairman of Champagne Laurent Perrier and Lead Director of Teleperformance. Thomas joins MycoWorks Board Directors Tjerk de Ruiter (independent), Anders Spohr (Novo Holdings), Kiersten Stead (DCVC Bio), and MycoWorks CEO Matt Scullin.

MycoWorks developed and owns Fine Mycelium, the world's only proprietary biotechnology that harnesses mycelium to grow a made-to-order natural material that offers the performance of the finest animal leather with lower environmental impact. Recognized globally as a breakthrough in materials science, Fine Mycelium's durability and aesthetic features unlock new design possibilities while its tray-based process offers relief to existing supply chain constraints.

"The fashion and footwear industries' desire to add quality animal leather alternatives to their design process is decades old and the demand from consumers is ever-growing," said Patrick Thomas. "Why hasn't the shift already started? Because MycoWorks' Fine Mycelium technology is the first to meet their quality standards. MycoWorks will be the backbone of this expansion."

"Patrick is a legend," said Matt Scullin, MycoWorks CEO. "His understanding of building to scale in this space will accelerate our partnerships, ability to collaborate and ultimately in getting Fine Mycelium designed products into consumers' hands."

Patrick joins MycoWorks' board independently of the company's relationship with Hermès, with which Patrick is no longer associated.

About MycoWorks

In 2013, co-founders Philip Ross and Sophia Wang formed MycoWorks, a San Francisco-based biomaterials company dedicated to bringing new mycelium materials to the world. MycoWorks' patented Fine Mycelium technology is an advanced manufacturing platform and breakthrough in materials science, which engineers mycelium during growth to form proprietary, interlocking cellular structures for unparalleled strength and durability.

