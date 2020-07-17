Patricof Co, The Leading Private Investment Platform That Optimizes Athletes' Investment Strategies, Selects Berk Communications As Strategic Partner

NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications, the award-winning, independent public relations firm with deep category expertise across sports, business & technology, music & entertainment, food & beverage, consumer lifestyle and travel, announced today that Patricof Co, the highly specialized private investment platform that leverages top-tier professional athletes to secure attractive private investment opportunities, has retained the firm as its communications partner.

This arrives on the heels of O'Dwyer's recently naming Berk Communications as a Top 5 PR Firm in the U.S. in Sports and recognizing the agency as a top-ranking service provider across multiple categories. Berk has also seen a 63.1 percent growth rate since 2018 and is continuing to win new clients and expand relationships with existing partners.



"We have a roster of over seventy top-tier professional athletes who we advise and introduce to impactful private investment opportunities," said Mark Patricof, Founder and CEO of Patricof Co. "After realizing that a good number of our athletes trust Berk Communications with their PR strategy, it became a logical choice to enlist the Berk team to help achieve our communications goals as well."

"Mark and his entire team at Patricof Co have created a tremendously successful model for how athletes can leverage both their financial and social capital to impact investment opportunities, and the value-add that that can bring to the table for other co-investment partners," said Ron Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Berk Communications. "We couldn't be happier to work alongside the Patricof Co team to continue raising awareness around their highly effective and highly disruptive solution for the private equity and financial services industries."

About Berk Communications:

Berk Communications is an award-winning, independent public relations firm with a globally recognized reputation management division and expertise across a variety of verticals including sports, business & technology, music & entertainment, food & beverage, consumer lifestyle and travel. Berk's client roster of category-leading brands includes PUMA, Roc Nation, National Football League, Major League Soccer, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), BODYARMOR, The Cheesecake Factory, Lids, Israel Ministry of Tourism, REFORM Alliance, D'USSÉ, and a premier group of talent including Alex Rodriguez, Meek Mill, Van Jones, Michael Rubin, CC Sabathia, Todd Gurley, Robert Kraft, and Yo Gotti. To learn more visit www.berkcommunications.com or follow us on Twitter ( @BerkComm ), Instagram ( @BerkComm ), Facebook ( @BerkComm ), or LinkedIn .

