Patrinely Group Promotes Patrick Higgins to Chief Investment Officer

Mr. Higgins has over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, including financings, acquisitions, structured finance, and ground-up development across property types.

Prior to joining Patrinely Group in 2014, he worked for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as senior project manager of regional development, where he acquired a strong working knowledge of New York City zoning, PILOT structures, capital stack engineering, neighborhood planning and transportation infrastructure. Additionally, Mr. Higgins worked in structured credit trading at HBK Capital Management and was an associate at D.E. Shaw in its real estate principal investment group, providing limited partner capital to local sponsors across property types and geographies. He began his career as an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs.

Mr. Higgins earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting at George Washington University and received a graduate certificate in Construction Project Management from NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate.

About Patrinely Group, LLC

Patrinely Group is a national real estate investment, development and management firm focused on large scale, Class A mixed-use, office and multifamily properties in major markets. Recognized as a leader in real estate development since 1983, Patrinely Group has completed $10 billion in transactions and is experienced with all real estate asset classes. For more information, visit www.patrinelygroup.com.

