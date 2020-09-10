Patrinely Group Welcomes Matt Chamberlain to Executive Vice President – Western U.S.

Based in the Los Angeles office, Chamberlain will initially be responsible for the company's development activities in California, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and the adjacent states. He brings over 15 years of global experience in direct equity and credit investing with extensive asset management, loan workout and legal expertise to the firm.

"We are pleased to have Matt join our team," said Robert Fields, CEO of Patrinely Group. "While Patrinely Group has been active in California and Washington over the years, the expansion of our executive team to include Matt in Los Angeles marks an emphasis on our west coast activities as we look to significantly expand our presence in those markets."

Prior to joining Patrinely Group, Chamberlain served as a Senior Investment Manager on the Americas Real Estate Investment Team for the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). In this role, he acquired or sold over $3.5 billion of direct equity investments, managed a $3+ billion portfolio of direct assets, and created relationships with leading developers, operators, funds, brokers and capital providers. Before this, he was the Chief Administrative Officer / VP Portfolio Strategy for ST Residential (Starwood Capital Group) and an Investment Banking Associate at Goldman, Sachs & Co. Chamberlain began his career as an Associate Attorney at law firm McKee Nelson LLP.

Chamberlain earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Florida, followed by a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

About Patrinely Group, LLC

Patrinely Group is a national real estate investment, development and management firm focused on large scale, Class A mixed-use, office, multifamily and industrial properties in major markets. Recognized as a leader in real estate development since 1983, Patrinely Group has completed $10 billion in transactions and is experienced with all real estate asset classes. For more information, visit www.patrinelygroup.com.

