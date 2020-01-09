Patriot Angels CEO's Letter to Secretary Robert Wilkie, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Praising 1.6% Pension Increase

Thank you for your ongoing work to better the lives of our Veterans. You are successfully leading a change at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs by advocating Congress with the largest budget in the history of the department and raising the Pension with Aid and Attendance by 1.6%. You have also helped our Veterans by keeping them above horrific partisan politics, letting go of 8,600 employees that were not upholding your standards and heading President Trump's task force for Veteran Suicide Prevention.

Patriot Angles helps U.S. Wartime Veterans and widows with obtaining their Pension with Aid and Attendance benefits by solid education, pinpoint pre-eligibility consultation assessments and streamlining the application process. With over 5,000 approvals, our clients collectively receive over $7.8M a month from the VA to pay for their senior living care. This is a huge benefit to U.S. Veterans and their caretaking families. We are committed to continuing our good working relationship with the VA and you to best serve our wartime Veterans.

Increasing senior living expenses have Veteran families seeking financial relief. Major General USAR Dan York, a 36-year Veteran had never heard of Aid and Attendance until his parents needed care. York says, "My dad is a Silver Star and Purple Heart recipient earned while serving in the Korean War with the Marines. I will always be profoundly grateful to Patriot Angels for their rapid assistance in helping my parents get the financial help they needed to move into an assisted living. Patriot Angels is a major game-changer!"

Most Vietnam, Korean and WWII Veterans and widows do not know this benefit exists.

Thank you Secretary Wilkie for allowing Patriot Angels to help our U.S. Wartime Veterans and widows with obtaining their Pension. Together, we will serve more Veterans.

Sincerely,

Suzette Graham

Patriot Angels CEO

