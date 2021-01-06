Patriot Capital Group Hires Jeff Rummell as VP of Finance

BALTIMORE, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Capital Group, a multi-strategy middle market investment manager and advisory services platform announced today it has hired Jeff Rummell to lead its finance and accounting efforts for the firm. Mr. Rummell will be responsible for all finance and accounting activity for the Patriot Capital Family of Funds; Bengur Bryan, the firm's corporate advisory and investment banking business; and Exeter Street Capital, the firm's lower middle market micro-cap merchant banking strategy.

Mr. Rummell brings over 15 years of experience with EY, Laureate Education and, most recently, with Blackstone Group.

Charles McCusker, Managing Partner of Patriot Capital Group commented, "We are delighted to be able to add such an experienced finance executive to the Patriot Capital Group. As we continue to grow our 20-year alternative asset management business with our institutional investors, Jeff is uniquely qualified to lead the financial functions of the firm in these efforts." Mr. Rummell commented, "The Patriot Capital Group has developed an excellent investment platform for investors seeking to deploy capital in alternative debt and equity assets and I am excited to be an integral part of the firm's next growth stage."

About Patriot Capital Group

Patriot Capital Group is a multi-strategy middle market investment manager and corporate financial advisory services platform that provides strategic leadership to the Patriot Capital Family of Funds, Bengur Bryan and Exeter Street Capital Partners.

For more information, please visit the Patriot Capital Group websites at www.patriot-capital.com, www.bengurbryan.com and www.exeterstreetcapital.com.

