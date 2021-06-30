Patriot Capital Promotes Sean Bilbrough to Vice President

BALTIMORE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Capital, a multi-strategy middle market investment firm, announced the promotion of Sean Bilbrough to Vice President, effective immediately. Mr. Bilbrough joined Patriot Capital in June 2018 as a Senior Associate.

"A large degree of our success to date is attributable to hardworking and focused individuals like Sean," said Managing Partner Tom Holland. "He is more than ready to take on a greater role at the firm and we all look forward to his continued success."

As Vice President, Mr. Bilbrough evaluates new investment opportunities and is responsible for due diligence, underwriting/execution, and portfolio management. Prior to joining Patriot Capital in 2018, he worked as a Senior Associate at Bengur Bryan, responsible for mergers and acquisitions, and private placements, as well as providing other financial advisory services to middle market companies. Mr. Bilbrough began his career at RSM US, LLP, a national assurance, tax, and consulting firm focused on the middle market, where he primarily concentrated on audits of financial services clients. He passed all four sections of the uniform CPA examination and is a registered representative holding an active Series 79 license. Mr. Bilbrough graduated from the Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University, with a BS in Accounting (cum laude).

About Patriot Capital

Patriot Capital is a multi-strategy middle market investment manager. Patriot Capital utilizes a disciplined investment strategy developed over many years that focuses on capital preservation, consistent earnings growth, and income generation. Patriot Capital has invested in and managed companies successfully through varying periods of economic expansion and contraction. We understand and employ successful strategies and tactics needed to guide our companies through these periods. For more information, please visit our website at www.patriot-capital.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Woolf

(443) 573-3017

[email protected]

SOURCE Patriot Capital

Related Links

http://www.patriot-capital.com

