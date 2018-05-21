Patriot Energy's Peak Notification Program Saves Money, Relieves Strain On Power Grid

"With summer on the way, energy consumption needs to be a priority for business owners, not only to slash monthly electric bills but also for long-term savings," said Patriot Energy Director of Energy Services Craig Wall. "Reducing your company's consumption during peak usage times can drastically alter how much you're paying for energy. And the best way to make sure you're realizing these potential savings is through our Peak Demand Notification program."

Peak demand hours are the times when usage on the electrical grid is at its highest, which is during heat waves and cold snaps. Although these extreme weather periods are short lived, during these times prices are often highest and can make up a significant portion of a commercial and industrial customers' total electricity bill. Also, and more importantly, these are times when businesses can be assigned their electricity capacity tag, which allocates their share of total capacity costs for the region.

Reducing usage during peak events can dramatically lower capacity costs, which can make up more than one-third of an electricity supply bill. Capacity charges are essentially insurance payments required from every electricity user that keeps electricity flowing over the grid during the most extreme periods. The amount of the fees is determined when the regional grid experiences its highest Peak Event each year, and each business is designated a unique capacity tag. Therefore, by curtailing usage during these Peak Events, you increase the chances of significantly reducing your capacity tag, which in turn lowers future capacity costs.

Patriot Energy's Peak Demand Notification program can help businesses save money by providing timely information to adjust usage during specific hours when regional grid consumption levels are forecasted to have the greatest impact on their capacity costs. Businesses who sign up will receive notifications 24 hours in advance for high probability peak demand events, and a follow up email the morning of the forecasted peak demand to confirm or call off plans to reduce usage.

This gives businesses the opportunity to implement a strategy, with Patriot Energy's consultation, to maximize electricity curtailment during peak demand. Actions that businesses take may include, but are not limited to, adjusting thermostats, reducing lighting, turning off machinery, unplugging or turning off electronics, or in some cases, altering work schedules to realize huge savings.

Learn more about Patriot Energy Group and this cost-saving program at:

http://www.patriotenergygroup.com/360/peakdemand.php

About Patriot Energy Group

Patriot Energy Group is one of the largest and fastest growing retail electricity and natural gas management firms operating in all competitive markets throughout the U.S. As a client-side energy broker/advisor Patriot Energy Group works closely with clients to help manage risks associated with energy costs and has a proven track record of energy procurement representing over $500 million in energy spending. Patriot Energy Group offers professionally managed and diverse energy purchasing strategies, which combine unique fixed, index, and hybrid rate structures, as well as a comprehensive suite of energy efficiency and management options.

