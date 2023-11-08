Patriot Financial Partners Takes Lead Investor Role for Launch of Ampersand, Inc., a Midwest Financial Services Firm Offering a Revolutionary Technology Platform for the Alignment of Deposit Management Strategies

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Financial Partners has announced today that it has taken a lead investor position in the launch of Ampersand, Inc. The Waukesha, WI based financial services company is looking to "reshape the landscape of deposit management by redefining the depositor/bank relationship", according to Kelly A. Brown, CEO of Ampersand.

The company's pioneering technology platform called AmpersandAlign,™ offers a centralized hub that aggregates, analyzes, and optimizes deposits across hundreds of financial institutions to provide competitive rates, limit risk and align with depositor values and their banking connections. The platform assists clients beyond deposit management with solutions such as payments, tax reporting, and account reconciliation among other services.

Patriot Managing Partner, W. Kirk Wycoff said, "Patriot Financial Partners is excited to take the lead investor position in helping to launch Ampersand, Inc. and their state-of-the-art AmpersandAlign™ platform for deposit management strategies. Given the catastrophic fallout from the March 2023 banking crisis, we believe Ampersand is the right company at the right time to bring their highly respected deposit management and banking industry expertise to the financial services sector. With Kelly Brown as CEO of Ampersand, the company's future growth is in good hands with her deep industry experience and a next generation technology platform."

About Patriot Financial Partners

Founded in 2007, Patriot Financial Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in community banks, thrifts and financial services related companies throughout the United States. Patriot's investment objective is to apply a hands-on, value-added investment model to non-control investments within the community banking sector, including both public and privately held depository institutions that have between $500 million and $5 billion of assets. Patriot has expanded its focus to include adjacent niche markets within the financial services sector that are closely related to banks. For additional information on Patriot Financial Partners, go to www.patriotfp.com or e-mail [email protected].

SOURCE Patriot Financial Partners