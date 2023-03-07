Patriot Franchise Expo Helps Veterans Transition to their New Mission

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of entrepreneurially minded Veterans and Military Spouses from all over North Carolina and neighboring military installations will muster at the Patriot Franchise Expo in the Wilmington Convention Center this Saturday and Sunday (March 11-12, 2023, 10am–5pm) to meet with America's leading franchise brands.

Let’s do well together, by doing right by our nation’s heroes.

"Dozens of major franchise brands such as the Melting Pot, Snap-On Tools, Senior Helpers, and Ace Handyman Services will be on hand to explore post-military career opportunities with our nation's heroes and their spouses." said Retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Schmiegel, Chief Executive Officer at ZeroMils. "Franchising truly enables Veterans to be in business for themselves, but not by themselves".

Approximately 17,000 service members exit the military and seek opportunities in the civilian sector.

25% of Post 9/11 Veterans say they want to start their own business, yet only 4% do.

97% of Franchisors report that Veterans have proven to be an excellent fit as franchise operators.

Veterans account for 14% of franchisees nationwide.

Over 500 franchise brands offer discounts to prospective Veteran candidates.

Veterans make great franchisees, and franchising is a gateway to small business ownership, prosperity and success for many of our nation's heroes.

In addition to showcasing America's top franchise brands, the Expo will also feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and several breakout educational sessions designed to educate Veterans and help them transition to their new mission.

VetFran, a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association and the IFA Foundation based out of Washington DC will also be presenting at the Expo as a Liberty Sponsor. VetFran will be joined by Veteran friendly lenders who can assist with startup funding, and several local Veteran non-profits will be on hand to provide valuable resources for Veterans and their family members.

"We are expecting 40 national franchise brands that represent hundreds of Veteran franchisees and employ thousands of Veterans and Military Spouses in communities nationwide" said CW4 (Ret) Stephen Davis, a Senior Partner with Patriot Expo, and Service-Disabled Veteran. "What better candidate to replicate a franchisor's proven roadmap for success than those that have already demonstrated the same for our country".

The Expo is Veteran centric and also open to the general public. There is no cost for Veterans and Military Spouses to attend. Interested? Please register at www.PatriotFranchiseExpo.com.

About Patriot Expo LLC

Patriot Expo LLC is a Florida based Joint Venture comprised of several Veteran owned companies joined together to assist military Veterans and military families achieve their dreams of entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Patriot Franchise Expo