Patriot Franchise Expo Helps Veterans Transition to their New Mission

SAN ANTONIO, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of entrepreneurially minded Veterans and Military Spouses from all over Texas and neighboring military installations will muster this weekend at the Patriot Franchise Expo in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on July 29-30, 2023 (10am–5pm) to meet with America's leading franchise brands.

VETERANS - Are you an entrepreneur trapped in an employee's body? Join us at the Patriot Franchise Expo in San Antonio, TX on 29-30 July 2023 and explore the world of franchising opportunities. Connect with successful franchisors and gain valuable insights from industry experts. Transition to a new mission!

"We are expecting 40 national franchise brands that represent hundreds of Veteran franchisees and employ thousands of Veterans and Military Spouses in communities nationwide," said CW4 (Ret) Stephen Davis, Senior Partner with Patriot Expo, and Service-Disabled Veteran. "What better candidate to replicate a franchisor's proven roadmap for success than those that have already demonstrated the same for our country".

Approximately 17,000 service members exit the military and seek opportunities in the civilian sector.

25% of Post 9/11 Veterans say they want to start their own business, yet only 4% do.

97% of Franchisors report that Veterans have proven to be an excellent fit as franchise operators.

Veterans account for 14% of franchisees nationwide / Over 500 franchise brands offer discounts to prospective Veteran candidates.

Veterans make great franchisees, and franchising is a gateway to small business ownership, prosperity, and success for many of our nation's heroes.

In addition to showcasing America's top franchise brands, the Expo will also feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and several breakout educational sessions designed to educate Veterans and help them transition to their new mission.

VetFran, a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association and the IFA Foundation based out of Washington DC will also be presenting at the Expo as a Liberty Sponsor. VetFran will be joined by Veteran-friendly finance experts who can assist with startup funding, and several Veteran non-profits will be on hand to provide valuable resources for Veterans and their family members.

"Dozens of major franchise brands such as the Little Caesar's, Fantastic Sam's, Ace Hardware, and Neighborly® will be on hand to explore post-military career opportunities with our nation's heroes and their spouses," said Retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Schmiegel, Chief Executive Officer at ZeroMils. "Franchising truly enables Veterans to be in business for themselves, but not by themselves".

The Expo is Veteran centric and also open to the general public. There is no cost for Veterans and Military Spouses to attend. Interested? Please register at www.PatriotFranchiseExpo.com.

About Patriot Expo LLC

Patriot Expo LLC is a Florida based Joint Venture comprised of several Veteran owned companies joined together to assist military Veterans and military families achieve their dreams of entrepreneurship.

