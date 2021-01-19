Patriot Gold Group Looks Ahead to 2021 as "Visionary 2020 Election Protection" Becomes Reality

As our country celebrates Inauguration Day, quite possibly the Super Bowl of our Democracy, we find ourselves in a country which stands divided, questioning the outcome and legitimacy of the election. President-Elect or President Biden depending on the time you are reading this is already ushering in his new Cabinet picks and his policies are quite clear, aggressive fiscal stimulus, Covid-19, higher taxes, structural problems in America, equanimity, and climate change. Bernie Sanders sits atop the powerful Senate Budget Committee and some fear he may use a budget mechanism called 'reconciliation' allowing Congress to move expansive, aggressive and expensive legislation without the 60 votes.

Jack Hanney, CEO of the Patriot Gold Group, recently said: "Most believe the current environment looks like 2009-2011 when Obama was President and we had a Democrat House & Senate, the FED quadrupled our money supply, suppressed interest rates to 0% & Gold went up 160% and Silver 440%." Jack went on to quote Mark Twain: "History doesn't repeat itself but it often rhymes." "Bank of America forecasts the Democrats will inject another $4 Trillion in deficit spending which could bring the USD sharply lower in coming weeks," "Liz Weikes, Managing Director and Financial Advisor at JP Morgan Securities recently stated, "In terms of preparing portfolios, we've certainly seen a shift from equities."

Gold American Eagle sales were up 455% in 2020 as demand skyrocketed as smart investors sought safe haven from a record breaking expansion in the money supply, record federal budget deficit spending and quantitative easing set to infinity. Silver American Eagle sales increased over 100% in 2020 as The United States experienced a nationwide coin shortage and The FED added $3.1 Trillion to our deficit. Goldman Sachs raised their 2021 forecast to $2300 an ounce and Wells Fargo stated "Now Is The Time To Buy Gold". Bloomberg Intelligence along with Saxo Bank recently projected Silver to soar to $50 an ounce in 2021 powered by loose monetary policy along with the push for 'green energy'.

Patriot Extends Fee Reimbursement on Many Retirement Options As The Blue Wave Becomes a Tsunami

Patriot Gold Group is following up their "2020 Election Protection America First IRA" with the "2021 Patriot Protection America First IRA" and is extending the deadline until Tax Day, April 15th 2021 with our NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA on qualifying IRAs. The Patriot Protection IRA is unique to the industry as it points their clients towards precious metals of their choosing while pairing it with the NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA. The Patriot Gold Group is lowering the minimum requirement for our NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA and waiving the fees for segregated, secured, and insured storage of your safe-haven assets. This is in addition to waiving the cost of registered and insured shipping to your home so that you, our fellow Americans, have one less thing to worry about. PGG is also waiving most fees on IRA accounts opened through Election Day.

Call the Patriot Gold Group at 800-974-4653 (GOLD) for exclusive details about our incentives; or if you simply have questions regarding the current market performance - we're here to help, to be of service, and to adhere to that altruistic principle that made Consumer Affairs recognize Patriot Gold Group as the top Gold & Silver dealer nationwide for an unprecedented four (5) years in a row: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020.



About Jack Hanney

Jack Hanney is the CEO & Co-Founder of Patriot Gold Group and a nationally sought after financial speaker and guest. Recently featured on Fox Los Angeles "Good Day LA," OANN & FOX23 Tulsa, he was interviewed on his insights on the global health crisis and its impact on the economy. He accurately forecasted the challenges in re-opening the economy, mortgage delinquencies, and subsequent turn in the market. Here: FOX23TULSAJACKHANNEY



About Patriot Gold Group

Patriot Gold Group ( www.patriotgoldgroup.com ) is a nationwide investment group with more than 50 years of precious metals investing experience. The company was rated the Top IRA Gold & Silver Dealer in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & 20202 by Consumer Affairs, 5 stars by TrustPilot, A+ Rated with the Better Business Bureau, and endorsed by Political Consultant, New York Times Best Selling Author Dick Morris.

SOURCE Patriot Gold Group

Related Links

http://www.patriotgoldgroup.com

