Patriot Growth Insurance Services Partners with Sherrill & Company

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, has partnered with Savannah, GA-based Sherrill & Company. Sherrill offers property and casualty, life and health insurance services.

Sherrill was founded in 1988 by Jack Sherrill. Jack's children, Jackson Sherrill and Margaret Hughes, joined him in the 1990s and are the current leaders of the agency. Since that time, they have built a talented and experienced team with solid knowledge in the property and casualty, personal, and life and health insurance space. Serving the greater Savannah community, Sherrill is well-known for their insurance expertise and customer service.

"Joining Patriot has allowed me and my team to continue to be an integral part of the Savannah community from a business and philanthropic standpoint," said Jackson Sherrill, managing partner of Sherrill & Company. "Being part of the Patriot organization also provides us access to more resources and markets that help our clients. We're excited to offer our clients the same exceptional customer they have come to expect while providing them with even greater insurance offerings to meet their needs."

"Sherill & Company personifies our strategy of carefully curating agencies, who are committed to collaboration and achieving industry-leading organic growth," said Steve Carroll, Senior Vice President at Patriot. "We look forward to building around Jackson and the team in the Savannah marketplace. I am absolutely thrilled to welcome them into the Patriot family."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 35th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With more than 1,650 employees operating in 125 locations across 24 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

