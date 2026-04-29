Patriot Growth Insurance Services Promotes Greg Feigenbaum to Vice President, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services (Patriot), one of the fastest-growing national insurance brokerage and services firms, announces the promotion of Greg Feigenbaum to Vice President, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader.

A veteran employee benefits executive, Feigenbaum brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the insurance carrier, general agency, and broker channels. In his new role, he will lead Patriot's national employee benefits strategy, with a focus on driving growth, strengthening collaboration across agencies, and advancing innovative solutions for clients navigating an increasingly complex benefits landscape.

Since joining Patriot in 2025, Feigenbaum has served as Regional Vice President of Employee Benefits for the Northeast, where he has overseen Employee Benefits agencies across the region. His leadership has focused on operational excellence, sales strategy, technology adoption, talent development, and cross-agency collaboration, helping to elevate both performance and alignment across teams.

Prior to joining Patriot, Feigenbaum spent more than 13 years on the advisory side of the industry with leading employee benefits consulting firms, where he developed and implemented comprehensive benefits strategies for employers across a wide range of industries and sizes.

"Throughout my career, I have been focused on building strong teams and helping organizations navigate the complexity of employee benefits in a way that creates meaningful outcomes," said Feigenbaum. "Patriot has built a powerful platform with the expertise, resources, and relationships to support agencies and clients at a higher level. I am excited to expand that impact nationally and continue building something special together."

"Greg brings a unique combination of strategic vision, operational expertise, and a deep understanding of the employee benefits landscape," said Bill Donato, President of Retail Insurance at Patriot. "He has already made a meaningful impact across our Northeast region, and we are confident in his ability to help lead and scale our Employee Benefits business nationally."

About Patriot

Patriot Growth Insurance Services is a national insurance brokerage delivering comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions to businesses and individuals across the United States. With expertise spanning Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, and Personal Insurance, Patriot brings together deep industry knowledge, specialized capabilities, and strong carrier relationships to help clients navigate risk and achieve better outcomes.

Founded in 2019, Patriot has grown to more than 2,200 employees across 100 locations in 29 states. The firm is ranked the 25th-largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Patriot's platform is designed to deliver scalable resources, technical expertise, and market access to support clients in an increasingly complex risk environment.

Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Tammy Cameron

[email protected]

SOURCE Patriot Growth Insurance Services