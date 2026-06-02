PATRIOT GROWTH INSURANCE SERVICES NAMES ANDREA BROGGER CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services (Patriot), one of the nation's fastest-growing insurance brokerages and services firms, is excited to announce the appointment of Andrea Brogger as Chief People Officer.

In this role, Brogger will lead Patriot's people strategy, including talent management, executive compensation, succession planning, organizational development, and producer development initiatives. She will play a key role in supporting Patriot's continued growth by aligning talent strategies with business objectives and helping build a high-performance culture across the organization.

Brogger brings nearly two decades of human resources leadership experience in high-growth organizations. Throughout her career, she has held executive leadership positions with AssuredPartners, Broadstreet Partners, and TrueBlue, where she successfully developed and executed talent strategies designed to support rapid growth, organizational transformation, and long-term business performance.

"Andrea brings a unique combination of strategic leadership, business acumen, and deep expertise in talent development," said John Galaviz, CEO of Patriot. "As we continue to invest in our people and build the next chapter of Patriot's growth, Andrea's experience developing high-performing teams and scalable talent strategies will be invaluable."

Known for building people functions that directly support business outcomes, Brogger has established a strong track record of developing talent programs, strengthening leadership teams, and fostering high-performance sales cultures. She has also built human resources functions from the ground up and helped scale global organizations from approximately 1,100 employees to more than 11,000 employees.

"I'm excited to join Patriot at such an important time in the company's growth," said Brogger. "Patriot has built an incredible organization centered on strong relationships, entrepreneurial leadership, and a commitment to its people. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to continue attracting, developing, and supporting the talent that will drive Patriot's future success."

Brogger holds a Master of Human Resources Management from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. She has also completed executive education programs through Harvard Business School.

About Patriot

Patriot Growth Insurance Services is a national insurance brokerage delivering comprehensive insurance and risk-management solutions to businesses and individuals across the United States. With expertise spanning Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, and Personal Insurance, Patriot brings together deep industry knowledge, specialized capabilities, and strong carrier relationships to help clients navigate risk and achieve better outcomes.

Founded in 2019, Patriot has grown to more than 2,200 employees across 100 locations in 29 states. The firm is ranked the 25th-largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Patriot's platform is designed to deliver scalable resources, technical expertise, and market access to support clients in an increasingly complex risk environment.

Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Tammy Cameron

[email protected]

SOURCE Patriot Growth Insurance Services