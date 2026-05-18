PATRIOT GROWTH INSURANCE SERVICES UNVEILS NEW BRAND IDENTITY

New identity reflects the power of connection across Patriot, bringing together local

relationships, shared expertise, and a unified path forward.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the fastest-growing national insurance brokerage and services firms, today announced the launch of its new brand identity, reflecting the company's continued evolution and the strength of its connected national platform.

The refreshed brand introduces a more modern, unified expression of Patriot while remaining grounded in the relationships, trust, and local expertise that have shaped the company from the beginning. As Patriot has grown by bringing together agencies across the country, its strength has come from connection: local relationships, shared expertise, and a collective approach that delivers stronger outcomes for clients, partners, and communities.

The new mark brings that idea to life. Its flowing lines represent the foundation Patriot has built over time, with each line reflecting an individual agency, a unique perspective, and a deep-rooted relationship. Together, they form a unified path forward; one defined by alignment, momentum, and continued growth.

"Patriot has always been built on relationships," said John Galaviz, CEO of Patriot. "Our new brand reflects who we are today and where we are going. We are one organization, connected by shared expertise and a common purpose, with the scale and strength to help our clients move forward with confidence."

The movement within the mark signals Patriot's forward momentum. An organization that is continually evolving, open to new ideas, and positioned to lead in a changing risk environment. At the same time, its structure reflects stability, reinforcing the trust and long-term partnerships that remain at the core of the business.

"This is more than a new look," said Tammy Cameron, SVP of Marketing, Branding & Communications at Patriot. "It's a reflection of how far we've come and how we will move forward together. It reinforces the trust we've built while giving us a stronger, more unified way to be represented in the market."

The brand launch comes as Patriot continues to expand its national presence and deepen its capabilities across Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Personal Insurance, risk management, consulting, and specialized insurance solutions.

About Patriot

Patriot Growth Insurance Services is a national insurance brokerage delivering comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions to businesses and individuals across the United States. With expertise spanning Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, and Personal Insurance, Patriot brings together deep industry knowledge, specialized capabilities, and strong carrier relationships to help clients navigate risk and achieve better outcomes.

Founded in 2019, Patriot has grown to more than 2,200 employees across 100 locations in 29 states, is ranked the 25th-largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Patriot's platform is designed to deliver scalable resources, technical expertise, and market access that support clients in an increasingly complex risk environment.

Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected].

SOURCE Patriot Growth Insurance Services