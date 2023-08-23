Patriot Holdings Delivers Astounding 29.77% IRR for Investors in a $22M Portfolio Exit of 8 Mobile Home Communities

News provided by

Patriot Holdings

23 Aug, 2023, 07:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are extremely pleased to share with you that Patriot has successfully completed the sale of its 8 Mobile Home Community Portfolio in the Pittsburgh, PA metro area for $22M, resulting in exceptional returns for investors and 29.77% IRR (investor level) over the lifetime of the investment.

The Patriot Opportunity Fund (Fund I) acquired and operated the assets:

Continue Reading

  • 8 Mobile Home Communities, located in Pennsylvania.
  • 513 Lots sold for $42,885/Lot
  • Closing Date: July 14th, 2023

The sale has generated $2.886M in profits for investors, a 29.77% IRR and a 1.73x Equity Multiple on the 3 Year and 2 months hold period. An additional $4.262M of capital was returned to investors.

Investment Returns

  • Total Cost Basis: $13,096,173
  • Total Value Upon Exit (3 years and 2 months): $22,000,000
  • Project Level Profit: $7,895,283
  • Investor Capital Returned: $4,262,696
  • Profit Distributed To Investors: $2,886,864
  • Investor Equity Multiple (MOIC): 1.73x
  • Investor Level IRR: 29.77%

The assets were acquired by Fund I in 2020 & 2021 for $13.096M.

Over the 3 years and 2 months of ownership, our operations team drove revenue growth and asset enhancement and executed our original business plan leading to the increase in value.

We believe this is the right time to sell these assets as we have maximized their value via our operational plan and because we received a strong offer to sell all eight assets to the same buyer.

We are extremely pleased with this result, and to date, Fund I has exceeded our initial investor return projections; we reached our 5-year goals for projected asset values in just over 3 years. We anticipate successfully exiting the remaining assets in Fund I by year-end.

Please contact our investor relations team to learn more about our Self-Storage and Mobile Home Communities investments via our Funds.

We have a limited opening in Fund III and Fund IV. Please secure your commitment while the investment is open.

If you would like to discuss these funds in more detail or have any questions, please contact our investor relations team via our website www.patriotholdings.com.

To invest or learn more about our current offerings, visit our Investor Portal here.

SOURCE Patriot Holdings

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.