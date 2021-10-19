Patriot Industrial Partners expands A&D advisory internationally and adds technical expertise to manufacturing services. Tweet this

The quality and technical advisory expands with the addition of John Pilla to the team. John previously held the role of Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technical Officer at Spirit Aerosystems and will serve in the role senior technical advisor. With 40+ years of experience, John will provide clients with expertise in the areas of quality and engineering, technology roadmaps, research and development and aligning client capabilities with end customer design requirements.

Additional advisors joining Patriot will support clients in the areas of supply chain, M&A, operations and aftermarket practice segments. Tim Martin will advise clients in the areas of portfolio rebalancing, supply chain management, M&A support, operations and aftermarket services. Norman Hardie, will support clients with supply chain management and business process improvements. Iain McGachie will work with clients in the areas of procurement, fleet management and aftermarket services support.

Patriot Industrial Partners, founded in 2019, is an Orange County, CA based advisory firm specializing in aerospace, defense, space and specialty industrial markets. Patriot elevates business performance by focusing on manufacturing strategy, supply chain optimization and value creation. The team is comprised of industry leaders that have extensive and practical experience in manufacturing, supply chain, quality, program management and technical functions. Patriot advisors have experience in airframes, engines and systems having had previous careers at the airplane original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

For more information, please contact Jake Burns at [email protected].

