Patriot League Announces PenFed Credit Union as Presenting Sponsor of Men's and Women's Basketball Championships

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patriot League has announced today that PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, will be the Presenting Sponsor of the 2021 Patriot League Men's and Women's Basketball Championships.

The agreement marks the first Presenting Sponsor of the Patriot League Men's and Women's Basketball Championships in the League history. The deal also makes PenFed Credit Union the Official Credit Union of the Patriot League.

"We are thrilled to welcome PenFed Credit Union as the Patriot League's first presenting sponsor of our basketball championships," Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel said. "They are a particularly fitting partner for the Patriot League given our shared values of educating and assisting individuals in achieving their full potential."

As part of the agreement, PenFed Credit Union will have a significant presence throughout the Patriot League basketball season on television and as part of the League's digital and social media platforms. PenFed Credit Union will also be present throughout the League's spring season, including League championships.

"On behalf of PenFed's 2,700 financial professionals and 2.2 million members, we are proud to partner with the Patriot League for the upcoming Men's and Women's Basketball Championships," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "We support the Patriot League's vision of student-athletes who demonstrate success both in academic achievement and athletic competition and look forward to the excitement of the championship games."

This sponsorship was secured by JMI Sports, the exclusive multimedia rights partner of the Patriot League.

The 2020-21 PenFed Credit Union Patriot League Men's and Women's Basketball Championships will include eight teams. The men's quarterfinal round is scheduled for Saturday, March 6, while the women begin quarterfinal-round play on Sunday, March 7. The men's semifinal round will be played on Wednesday, March 10, followed by the women's semifinals on Thursday, March 11. The Patriot League men's and women's basketball championship games are both scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 14.

ABOUT PENFED CREDIT UNION

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.2 million members worldwide with over $26 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

ABOUT JMI SPORTS

JMI Sports is a full-service collegiate marketing firm providing the highest quality management of athletics multimedia rights, working hand-in-hand with each partner in the pursuit of their success. The company serves to maximize each clients' economic potential through customized marketing and branding initiatives. JMI Sports manages an impressive list of signature partnerships including the University of Kentucky, Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Clemson University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pittsburgh, Harvard University, and joint-venture properties of the University of Georgia and Columbia University (with Learfield IMG College), and University of Notre Dame (with Legends). JMI Sports also represents several high-profile conferences including the Ivy League, the Mid-American Conference, the Mountain West Conference, the Southern Conference and the Patriot League. Additionally, JMI Sports holds Total Campus Marketing rights in partnership with the University of Kentucky and Clemson University. Founded in 2006 by Erik Judson and technology entrepreneur John Moores, former owner of the San Diego Padres, JMI Sports is also a highly regarded project manager for the development of collegiate and professional sports facilities.

ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE

The Patriot League is in its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, continually demonstrating that student-athletes can excel at both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot League's athletic success is achieved while its member institutions remain committed to its founding principle of admitting and graduating student-athletes that are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is viewed as an important component of a well-rounded education.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

