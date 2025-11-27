Patriot Mobile and Cell Phones for Soldiers Connect Navy Cadets with Families on Thanksgiving

NORTHLAKE, Ill., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Mobile and Cell Phones for Soldiers are partnering to provide free cell phones and wireless service to 30 U.S. Navy cadets this Thanksgiving, ensuring they can call home and connect with loved ones on this important holiday.

The cadets, stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base where personal phones are not permitted, will spend Thanksgiving at American Legion Post 888, enjoying a traditional holiday meal complete with turkey and all the trimmings—and, this year, the chance to speak with their families.

"Cell Phones for Soldiers is honored to help these recruits hear the voices of their families this Thanksgiving, made possible by generous phone donations from the American public," said Rob Bergquist, founder of Cell Phones for Soldiers. "We are grateful to Patriot Mobile for stepping up without hesitation to support this effort."

For many of the young cadets, this program offers their first opportunity in several months to connect directly with home.

"At Thanksgiving and every day of the year, we are deeply thankful for the men and women who serve this country," said Glenn Story, founder and CEO of Patriot Mobile. "We appreciate the American Legion for opening their doors to these cadets and Cell Phones for Soldiers for all they do for our active-duty military and veterans."

Patriot Mobile donates a portion of every dollar earned to causes that fight for our freedom and supporting America's military, veterans and first responders is a key pillar of giving for the company.

About Cell Phones for Soldiers - Cell Phones for Soldiers is a national nonprofit organization providing cost-free communication services and emergency funding to active-duty military members and veterans. Since 2004, the charity has supplied more than 400 million minutes of airtime to service members deployed around the world by recycling more than 25 million cell phones, helping to reduce landfill waste.

About Patriot Mobile - Patriot Mobile is America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar to support organizations that fight for our freedom. Patriot Mobile's mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always.

