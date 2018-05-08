Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan

"The approval of our reorganization plan is a key milestone in completing the Chapter 11 process, and I would like to thank our dedicated employees and loyal base of carriers and agents who helped to ensure the success of our business during this period," said John Rearer, CEO of Patriot National. "The plan provides our Company with a significantly healthier capital structure that will enable us to be agile and competitive in the current market. Cerberus and TCW are fully invested in the future of our business, and we look forward to working together to emerge from this process as a stronger company."

About Patriot National

Patriot National, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive technology and outsourcing solutions that help insurance companies and employers mitigate risk, comply with complex regulations and save time and money. Patriot National provides general agency services, technology outsourcing, software solutions, specialty underwriting and policyholder services, claims administration services, and self-funded health plans to its insurance carrier clients, employers and other clients. Patriot National is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information about Patriot National, please visit www.patnat.com.

